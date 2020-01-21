Carrier to Host Investor and Analyst Meeting

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier, a leading global provider of innovative heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies, will broadcast its pre-spin Investor and Analyst Meeting on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020.

Carrier is currently a unit of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX), and is preparing to become a standalone, publicly traded company in the first half of 2020.

The meeting is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. ET and will be webcast live on www.utc.com. During the event, Carrier President & CEO David Gitlin and members of the Carrier senior leadership team will outline their strategy to strengthen the company's leadership positions across key markets. The corresponding presentation will be available on the website prior to the meeting, and the broadcast will be archived on the website following the event.

As a global provider of sustainable building and refrigeration solutions, Carrier is committed to making the world safer and more comfortable for generations to come. Supported by the iconic Carrier name, the company's portfolio includes industry-leading brands such as Carrier, Kidde, Edwards, LenelS2 and Automated Logic.

For more information about Carrier, including its future Board of Directors and leadership team, visit www.Corporate.Carrier.com/investors or follow us on social media at @Carrier.

SOURCE Carrier

Related Links

http://www.corporate.carrier.com

