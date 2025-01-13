Carrier Unveils TechVantage Initiative and Major Investment in its U.S. Workforce: Aims to Strengthen Highly Skilled U.S. Workforce with 1,000 Hires and Training for 100,000 Technicians

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, today announced the launch of its Carrier TechVantage Initiative. This transformational initiative involves hiring 1,000 service technicians in the United States and providing additional training to over 100,000 Carrier and Carrier partner HVAC technicians within five years. By addressing the growing demand for technical expertise in the commercial HVAC sector, which is driven by rapid growth in data centers, industrial facilities, and large-scale infrastructure projects, Carrier is setting a new benchmark for workforce innovation in the U.S.

As global energy demands rise and buildings grow increasingly complex, Carrier is taking bold steps to ensure the HVAC industry evolves alongside these changes. The TechVantage Initiative underscores Carrier's role as a leader in shaping a smarter, more resilient, and sustainable future.

"The demand for skilled service technicians in the U.S. has never been greater, and Carrier is uniquely positioned to lead this transformation," said David Gitlin, Chairman & CEO of Carrier. "Through the Carrier TechVantage Initiative, we're addressing critical workforce gaps and setting a new standard for excellence in HVAC service. By investing in a world-class training program in the U.S., we are shaping the future of technician development and creating an initiative designed to attract, develop, and empower the very best talent. This effort ensures faster, smarter, and more reliable service, delivering a superior and differentiated customer experience while keeping our customers at the center of everything we do."

Commitment to U.S. Competitiveness and Job Creation

As the largest U.S.-headquartered company in its industry, Carrier is strengthening U.S. competitiveness through workforce innovation and initiatives like TechVantage. This effort not only creates high-quality jobs but also positions Carrier as a driving force behind the HVAC industry's evolution. To meet these growing demands, Carrier is expanding its U.S. workforce and enhancing technical capabilities through targeted investments in training and development, including:

Carrier University: Since its opening in 2024, our premier ~$4 million training facility in Charlotte, N.C. , has delivered nearly 22,000 hours of in-person, state-of-the-art education and hands-on training for commercial HVAC technicians.

Since its opening in 2024, our premier training facility in , has delivered nearly 22,000 hours of in-person, state-of-the-art education and hands-on training for commercial HVAC technicians. Indianapolis Training Center: Since its opening in 2023, our $2 million facility offering advanced training, delivered over 15,000 hours to support the development of residential HVAC technicians within both Carrier and its channel partners and dealers.

Since its opening in 2023, our facility offering advanced training, delivered over 15,000 hours to support the development of residential HVAC technicians within both Carrier and its channel partners and dealers. Apprenticeship Programs: Structured pathways for emerging talent to gain mentorship and practical experience, building the next generation of HVAC experts.

Structured pathways for emerging talent to gain mentorship and practical experience, building the next generation of HVAC experts. Future Collaborative Partnerships: Strategic alliances with vocational and technical institutions to prepare technicians for cutting-edge HVAC solutions.

In 2024 alone, Carrier delivered nearly 132,000 hours of training across its Commercial and Residential HVAC businesses in the U.S. through in-person, virtual, and online platforms, training approximately 20,000 service technicians. This reflects Carrier's commitment to upskilling its U.S. workforce and ensuring technicians are equipped with the skills needed to meet the evolving demands of the HVAC industry.

Carrier's Focus on the Future Technician

As part of the TechVantage Initiative, Carrier is equipping the next generation of technicians with advanced digital tools that integrate diagnostics, predictive maintenance, and remote monitoring. These innovations enable technicians to deliver faster, smarter, and more efficient service, ensuring superior customer experience while setting a new standard of excellence in the HVAC industry.

