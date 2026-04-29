Carrier Ventures Expands Investment in ZutaCore to Scale Liquid Cooling for AI Data Centers

Investment strengthens Carrier's liquid cooling capabilities and enhances its QuantumLeap™ suite for thermal and integrated management solutions

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, today announced that its venture group, Carrier Ventures, has expanded its investment in ZutaCore, a provider of direct-to-chip, waterless liquid cooling solutions.

The move strengthens a strategic partnership to support high-density AI data centers and advances Carrier's strategy to deliver integrated solutions across the data center thermal lifecycle. It expands its capabilities in advanced liquid cooling technologies, including interoperable single and two-phase cooling systems. These capabilities further enhance Carrier's broader QuantumLeap™ suite of thermal and integrated management solutions.

"AI is fundamentally reshaping data center architecture, with thermal management emerging as a key constraint to scale," said Christian Senu, Vice President, Global Data Centers, Carrier. "This investment strengthens our ability to deliver advanced liquid cooling solutions that help customers scale high-density AI infrastructure efficiently and with improved energy performance for today's chip thermal densities and next-generation architectures."

The follow-on investment builds on Carrier's 2025 investment in ZutaCore and comes as AI-driven chip power densities continue to rise, increasing demand for advanced cooling solutions, including liquid cooling.

"Our expanded partnership with Carrier reflects the need for new approaches to data center cooling," said Erez Freibach, Chairman and CEO, ZutaCore. "By combining ZutaCore's waterless, direct-to-chip technology with Carrier's system-level expertise, we are enabling the next generation of high-density AI data centers."

ZutaCore is a Foster City, California-based provider of direct-to-chip, waterless liquid cooling solutions. Its HyperCool® technology uses a closed-loop, two-phase system to remove heat at the source, enabling higher-density AI compute and improved energy efficiency.

For more information about Carrier Ventures' portfolio companies, visit https://www.carrier.com/us/en/innovation/.

About Carrier

Carrier Global Corporation, global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, is committed to creating innovations that bring comfort, safety and sustainability to life. Through cutting-edge advancements in climate solutions such as temperature control, air quality and transportation, we improve lives, empower critical industries and ensure the safe transport of food, life-saving medicines and more. Since inventing modern air conditioning in 1902, we lead with purpose: enhancing the lives we live and the world we share. We continue to lead because of our world-class, inclusive workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit carrier.com or follow Carrier on social media at @Carrier.

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SOURCE Carrier Global Corporation