CarrierHQ provides certainty for truck-owner operators while AB5 gets worked out

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CarrierHQ, a leading software and solutions developer for the motor carrier industry, today announced that its innovative mobile-friendly portal is now available in California. CarrierHQs technology provides a comprehensive solution to reclassification and recruiting issues faced by large fleets and brokers by enabling independent contractors to form or grow their own fleets, thus helping large transportation companies avoid the major pitfalls that have recently befallen firms in the industry, while also increase operational capacity.

"Most trucking companies have a business model that leverages independent owner-operators and that model is facing continuous challenges from regulators and litigants to maintain true independence," said Scott Prince, CEO of CarrierHQ. "Our platform is capable of providing these large trucking companies customized user experiences to assist independent owner-operators in creating and managing their own standalone fleet by enabling these owner-operator to create their own legal entity, apply for their DOT authority, procure motor carrier insurance, obtain an ELD, establish their own fuel cards, create an invoicing solution, and provide payment processing."

The cornerstone of the portal, motor carrier insurance, is offered exclusively through a partnership with Aon, a leading professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions. The motor carrier insurance is offered without premium financing and has flexible payment options including a zero-down option. Aon leverages data from the federally mandated electronic logging devices (ELD) on each truck, and with Aon's proprietary rating algorithm provides fleet owners with each driver's score based on their actions behind the wheel; the fleet owners will pay a variable insurance rate per truck based on that score. Those with safe driving actions will see a decrease in their premium, while risky driving actions will result in a premium increase. Rates are adjusted on a monthly basis.

Mark Epperson, executive director, Aon added, "Because of some key challenges the industry faces, Aon and CarrierHQ working together give the trucking industry a sustainable model for the creation and support of small fleets which represent a large portion of the industry's freight capacity."

CarrierHQ is currently available in 13 states, including Alabama, California, Maine, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, and Vermont. The product will be rolled out nationwide and ultimately be available in all states except Alaska, Hawaii, and New York.

About CarrierHQ

CarrierHQ (carrierhq.com) provides industry-leading products and services through an on-the-go portal to help fleets lower their costs, increase their cash flow, and grow their businesses. CarrierHQ's mobile headquarters for fleets provides hassle-free signup and flexible payment options. CarrierHQ's online portal ties core fleet service offerings together and leverages them in a way that is transformative to the industry.

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Aon is a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions. Our 50,000 colleagues in 120 countries empower results for clients by using proprietary data and analytics to deliver insights that reduce volatility and improve performance. Aon has five specific global solution lines: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions and Data & Analytic Services.

