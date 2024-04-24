Carriers and drivers can now use Relay to pay for weighs at 2,200+ CAT Scale locations

The new integration marks another way Relay is helping fleets digitize over-the-

road expenses on a single payment network

ATLANTA, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Relay Payments , the fintech company modernizing payments for the trucking and logistics industries, launched an integration enabling carriers and drivers to seamlessly pay with Relay for more over-the-road expenses. Fleets can now use their Relay accounts in the Weigh My Truck app from CAT Scale, the largest truck scale network in the world.

"We're committed to being a fully digital, end-to-end payments provider for trucking," said Emily Neuman, Relay's EVP of Operations. "Integrating with some of the most popular options to pay for scales allows drivers to use Relay to pay for all over-the-road expenses, while easily monitoring their cash flow. We have thousands of customers who now use Relay for fuel, unloading, broker, and scale payments."

The robust integration lets drivers use Relay to pay for scales at more than 2,200 locations, providing nationwide coverage. Carriers benefit by being able to leverage existing Relay accounts to consolidate fuel, lumper, scales, cash, and other over-the-road transactions, unify reporting and simplify back-office management.

"We are pleased that Relay Payments customers can now use their account for Weigh My Truck transactions and realize the significant time savings it offers," says Heather DeBaillie, VP of Operations and Marketing for CAT Scale.

Relay introduced its modern digital payment solution in 2019. Fleets rapidly adopted the platform, foregoing archaic payment methods like cash, checks, and fleet cards, and gaining increased hours of service and supply chain efficiencies as a result. Relay's payment network has continued to expand, allowing fleets to make fast and secure fuel, unloading, scales, and other over-the-road payments across the country. Relay is now trusted by more than 350,000 drivers, 90,000 carriers, 1,500+ truckstops.

About Relay Payments

Relay Payments is building a modern digital payment network to revolutionize the trucking and logistics industries. Trusted by more than 350,000 drivers, 90,000 carriers, and 1,500 truckstops nationwide, Relay has brought efficiency and automation to an industry historically reliant on cash, checks, and cards. Relay has joined forces with industry leaders like Pilot Company, Maverik, Schneider, Coyote Logistics, Lineage Logistics, and others to provide secure, reliable over-the-road transactions. Founded in 2019, the Atlanta-based fintech includes more than 150 team members and has won awards for product innovation, customer service, and organizational culture. It is a proud sponsor of NASCAR and William Byron from Hendrick Motorsports for 2024. For more information about Relay, visit relaypayments.com .

About CAT Scale

CAT Scale Company is the world's leading truck scale network providing guaranteed, accurate weights at over 2,200 locations in the U.S. and Canada. Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Walcott, IA; CAT Scale Company is the #1 choice for professional drivers when weighing their load. For more information about CAT Scale and the Weigh My Truck app, visit catscale.com.

