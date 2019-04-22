Carrier's World Headquarters is First Commercial Building in Florida to Achieve LEED Platinum v4 Certification

"Earning LEED Platinum certification is a significant achievement, as sustainability is a core value of our organization and our portfolio of products," said Bob McDonough, president, Carrier. "We designed the UTC Center for Intelligent Buildings to push the boundaries of sustainable building design and provide our employees and customers with a model of what's possible when Carrier's best technologies are deployed in green buildings. Earning LEED Platinum is a testament to what can be accomplished when advanced building technologies are integrated into intelligent building design."

Carrier's first-of-its-kind building was designed as a living showcase of what's possible through technology integration to increase efficiency, protect people and property, and enhance the occupant experience. In addition to supporting LEED Platinum certification, Carrier's innovative product integrations also provide a scalable and repeatable model for total green building design. Examples of sustainable integrations and solutions include:

Automated Logic's WebCTRL building management system can use occupancy data from LenelS2 OnGuard to self-adjust air flow and temperatures of the Carrier HVAC systems for optimal comfort and efficiency.

The ground-breaking MyWay app, based on LenelS2's BlueDiamond ™ technology, eliminates the need to carry a traditional plastic employee badge and allows employees to unlock doors, call elevators, control heating and lighting and much more.

Carrier's AquaEdge 23XRV chillers operate in a proprietary series-counterflow configuration, and are continuously monitored to ensure optimized performance, increased efficiency and proactive identification of potential issues.

Another benefit of LEED certification is employee productivity and wellbeing. The UTC Center for Intelligent Buildings was specifically designed to COGfx standards – indoor air quality specifications found by Harvard University researchers to double occupants' cognitive function test scores compared to a conventional building environment.

Carrier's sustainability leadership began in 1993, when it helped launch the U.S. Green Building Council as the first company to join the organization. The LEED Platinum certification of its global headquarters is a reflection of its continued commitment to sustainability. "The innovative technologies found at the UTC Center for Intelligent Buildings are an inspiring example for future sustainable buildings in Florida and beyond," said Mahesh Ramanujam, president and CEO of the U.S. Green Building Council and Green Business Certification Inc. "Carrier continues to be a valued member for our organization, paving the way for a future where buildings can harmoniously coexist with the environment."

Carrier is a leading global provider of innovative HVAC, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies. Supported by the iconic Carrier name, the company's portfolio includes industry-leading brands such as Carrier, Kidde, Edwards, LenelS2 and Automated Logic.

