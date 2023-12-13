Carrieverse, Daily Active User (DAU) Breaks 10,000

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrieverse, the web3 metaverse service of the same name, has surpassed 10,000 Daily Active Users. Downloads have also exceeded 100,000, and detailed data is continuing to increase. Sinch such records are exceptional for a web3 metaverse project, it is receiving a lot of attention from the industry.

Carrieverse began testing on August 17th with the opening of its first server in Asia. Since then, it has continuously expanded the number of countries where it's available, and the DAU, which had been slowly increasing, saw a rapid surge around the end of November with the opening in India. As a result, the DAU, which was 5,000 on December 1st, doubled to 10,000 in just ten days and is still increasing.

What's remarkable about Carrieverse reaching 10,000 DAU is that this has occurred before its official launch. The primary target of Carrieverse includes Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Korea, Taiwan, and others, which make up over 80% of its 1 million pre-registered users. The service is currently soft-launched in some countries outside of these major markets. The full launch in these countries is highly anticipated.

Carrieverse is a web3 metaverse that operates with its virtual asset $CVTX as a governance token. Users can enjoy realistic pleasures by participating in the game, and they can earn 'Celeb,' convertible to $CVTX, through activities like fishing and selling fish or doing part-time jobs. Carrieverse utilizes the 'Carry & Friends' IP of Korea's content company Carriesoft, which has over 5 million YouTube subscribers. Recently, it was recognized for its potential and selected as an ecosystem partner of the DMCC (Dubai Multi Commodities Center), which has become the global hub for web3 businesses.

Carrieverse is currently running services and tests in its regions while preparing for major country releases.

More detailed information about Carrieverse can be found through the official Carrieverse community.

Carrieverse Official Community
https://discord.gg/carrieverseofficial

