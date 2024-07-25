Licensing agreement completed, Disney content scheduled to be introduced in the Carrieverse metaverse

Securing contact with various users around the world, through Inside Out, Disney Tsum Tsum, etc.

SEOUL, South Korea, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrieverse Co., Ltd. and The Walt Disney Company Korea LLC. have signed a content licensing agreement. Through this agreement, Disney's content will appear in Carrieverse and a variety of metaverse experiences will be shown.

Carrieverse Presents, “Disney” in the Metaverse

With this contract, characters from various IPs owned by Disney, including 'Inside Out', 'Disney Tsum Tsum', 'Elemental', and 'Coco' will be introduced in the Carrieverse metaverse. In addition, various digital products and activity contents such as e-books will be available. Since its grand launch last March, Carrieverse has established itself as a representative in the metaverse, recording more than 100,000 daily active users (DAU), mainly in the Southeast Asia region. The Disney IP is expected to be a catalyst for much greater growth.

During the launching stage, approximately 30 IPs from Disney and Pixar will be included. In the future, Carrieverse users will experience a variety of content using the Disney IP. In addition to the IP mentioned above, costumes of famous characters from 'Frozen' and 'Moana' can be worn within the metaverse. Users will also be able to cruise around in a racing car from 'Wreck-It Ralph', as well as decorate their homes using props from 'Toy Story'. Disney's multitude of e-books can also be accessed within the metaverse, with various activity content being planned for the future.

David Yoon, the CEO of Carrieverse, states, "We are pleased to have signed a licensing agreement with The Walt Disney Company Korea. Disney has characters and brands that have been enjoyed and loved by generations over a long period of time. That is why I believe it will be the most ideal partner for Carrieverse, which seeks to build a global Web3 metaverse that can be loved by generations as well."

Carrieverse seeks to secure contact points with various users around the world through Disney content. In the future, Carrieverse plans to expand its ecosystem through various IP and content partnerships, as well as build an IP and content-based metaverse.

