Carrington Coleman Adds Dallas Counselor, Litigator Katie Anderson as Partner

DALLAS, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Respected litigator Katie Anderson has joined Carrington, Coleman, Sloman & Blumenthal LLP as partner, representing an expansion of the Dallas law firm's work on behalf of public entities.

"It is not often you have the chance to add an attorney with Katie's extensive public entity expertise. Not only is she among an elite group of lawyers school districts turn to when they face legal challenges, but she also has significant experience assisting housing authorities to remain in compliance with relevant laws and agency guidance in an ever-changing legal landscape," said Carrington Coleman Managing Partner Monica Latin.

Ms. Anderson regularly works with school districts on employment law matters involving discrimination, grievances, investigations, and terminations, as well as counseling school boards on fiduciary duty and governance issues and Texas Public Information Act, Family Education Rights and Privacy Act, and Texas Open Meetings Act compliance.

She routinely assists housing authorities and municipal clients in navigating a broad range of local, state, and federal fair housing and anti-discrimination laws. She also defends clients nationally in fair housing litigation and complaints filed with the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and state and local agencies. One of her passions is providing compliance training on fair housing laws and regulations.

Ms. Anderson also serves as a Special Discovery Master, making recommendations to the Collin County State District Court on appropriate discovery rulings in compliance with the Texas Rules of Evidence and Texas Rules of Civil Procedure.

The Baylor Law School graduate is a founding member of the National School Attorneys Association. Her work has garnered repeat D Magazine Best Lawyers in Dallas and Texas Super Lawyers recognition. She joins Carrington Coleman from Clark Hill PLC.

Also joining the Dallas-based law firm is Jackson Vogel, an insurance coverage group associate. He represents corporate and individual clients pursuing coverage under commercial general liability, builder's risk, and other first- and third-party policies. A graduate of Wake Forest School of Law, he joins Carrington Coleman from Saxe Doernberger & Vita, P.C.

For more than 50 years, Carrington Coleman has focused on litigation and transactional services in the real estate, oil and gas, securities, construction, professional services, technology, and health care industries, among others. The Dallas-based law firm also provides counsel in corporate transactions, corporate governance, banking, public entities, bankruptcy/restructuring, intellectual property, litigation and appeals, employment, and family wealth/estate planning.

