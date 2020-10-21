Carrington Coleman Managing Partner Honored Among Top 100 Texas Lawyers

DALLAS, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Noted trial lawyer and managing partner of Carrington, Coleman, Sloman & Blumenthal, LLP, Monica Latin has been recognized as one of the Top 100 attorneys in the state in the 2020 edition of Texas Super Lawyers.

Ms. Latin, who also earned a place among the Top 50 female attorneys in the state and the Top 100 attorneys in Dallas-Fort Worth, joins a total of 13 firm attorneys who were honored across nine practice areas in the latest edition of the respected legal guide.

"This is a firm that is often associated with our accomplishments in the courtroom, but trial work is just one aspect of this multifaceted team's expertise," said Ms. Latin. "We are fully committed to our clients' success and are pleased to see that work recognized over a wide range of practice groups."

Carrington Coleman attorneys included in the 2020 Texas Super Lawyers legal guide are:

Cathy Altman , Construction litigation

, Construction litigation Mike Birrer , Employment & labor

, Employment & labor Lyndon Bittle , Insurance coverage

, Insurance coverage Neil Burger , Business litigation

, Business litigation Ken Carroll , Appellate

, Appellate Bruce Collins , Business litigation

, Business litigation David Drumm , Real estate

, Real estate Carmen Eiker , Family law

, Family law Kelli Hinson , Business litigation

, Business litigation Jason Katz , Business litigation

, Business litigation Monica Latin , Business litigation

, Business litigation Christie Newkirk , Employment & labor (employer)

, Employment & labor (employer) J. Michael Sutherland , Business bankruptcy

Texas Super Lawyers is published by Thomson Reuters and appears in Texas Monthly and Super Lawyers magazines. Selection is limited to no more than 5 percent of Texas attorneys and is based on a statewide survey of lawyers and extensive editorial review.

Earlier this year, five firm attorneys – Parker Graham, Alex More, Debrán O'Neil, Andrea Perez and Brent Rubin – were included in the 2020 edition of Texas Rising Stars. A companion guide to Super Lawyers, it recognizes attorneys age 40 or younger or who have been in practice for fewer than 10 years.

For more information on Texas Super Lawyers and Texas Rising Stars, visit http://www.superlawyers.com.

About Carrington, Coleman, Sloman & Blumenthal, LLP

Celebrating its 50th year, Carrington Coleman is a Dallas-based law firm focused on litigation and transactional services in the real estate, oil and gas, securities, construction, professional services, technology, and health care industries, among others. The firm provides counsel in corporate transactions, corporate governance, banking, bankruptcy/restructuring, intellectual property, litigation and appeals, employment, and family wealth/estate planning. Learn more about the firm at www.carringtoncoleman.com.

Contact:

Rhonda Reddick

800-559-4534

[email protected]

SOURCE Carrington Coleman

Related Links

www.carringtoncoleman.com

