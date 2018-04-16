Carrington Coleman Partner Cathy Altman Named to Governing Board of National Construction Law Group

"It is a tremendous honor to be selected for a leadership role in an organization that is committed to building the best construction lawyers in the country," said Ms. Altman, chair of Carrington Coleman's construction group. "I look forward to working with this dedicated group of lawyers in supporting professionalism and knowledge in construction law."

Focused on education and professional development, the Forum on Construction law is the largest organization of construction lawyers in the world. Its members represent all segments of the construction industry, including owners, developers, design professionals, contractors, subcontractors, suppliers, construction managers, lenders, insurers and sureties.

"Cathy is a proven leader within our firm and the business community," said Carrington Coleman Managing Partner Bruce Collins. "It is not surprising to any of us who have worked with her that she has been selected by her peers to serve on the Governing Committee."

Before joining the governing board, Ms. Altman served as chair of the Forum's Construction Owners & Project Finance division and as chair of the Forum's Trial Academy. In addition, she serves on the Construction Industry specialty panel of the American Arbitration Association (AAA) National Roster of Arbitrators and Mediators. She also is the 2018 Chair of the Midlothian Chamber of Commerce and serves on the board of the North Texas Commission.

About Carrington, Coleman, Sloman & Blumenthal, LLP

Carrington Coleman is a 48-year-old Dallas-based law firm focused on litigation and transactional services in areas including real estate, oil and gas, securities, construction, information technology, professional services, health care and family law, among others. The firm also represents public entities and provides counsel in the areas of corporate transactions, corporate governance, banking, bankruptcy/restructuring, intellectual property, employment, and estate planning. Learn more about the firm at www.carringtoncoleman.com.

