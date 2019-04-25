Carrington Coleman Wins Federal Defamation Lawsuit for Reality TV Star Camille Grammer

DALLAS, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorneys from Dallas' Carrington, Coleman, Sloman & Blumenthal, L.L.P. have won a complete victory for reality television star Camille Grammer in a defamation and malicious prosecution lawsuit filed by her ex-boyfriend after she reported that he assaulted her in 2013.

A jury of five women and three men issued the unanimous verdict on April 24 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas before the Hon. Karen Gren Scholer.

Best known for her role in the popular television series "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Ms. Grammer was represented by a team of attorneys from Dallas-based Carrington Coleman, including partner Richard A. Rohan and associate Thomas S. Conner, with assistance from partner Kelli M. Hinson, as well as Ashley R. Yeargan of Russ August & Kabat in Los Angeles.

Ms. Grammer was sued in 2014 by her ex-boyfriend, Dimitri Charalambopoulos, after she reported that he assaulted her in her hotel room on the morning of October 16, 2013. She counterclaimed for his assault of her, and for defamation after Mr. Charalambopoulos claimed in a TV interview that she made up the story about his attacking her.

Ms. Grammer's attorneys did not ask for any specific amount of money damages, but jurors nevertheless awarded her $1,000 in actual damages arising from the assault and $25 in nominal damages based on their finding that she was defamed by her ex in the earlier TV interview. Jurors also awarded Ms. Grammer an additional $35,000 after determining that Mr. Charalambopoulos had acted with malice and gross negligence. The jury completely rejected his request for more than $25 million in damages against Ms. Grammer.

"We are grateful to the jury for their diligence and careful attention before reaching the right result that completely vindicates our client," says Mr. Rohan. "Camille has been steadfast in her assertions, and I'm proud our firm was able to help her finally find justice."

