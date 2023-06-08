Carrington College Announces New Online Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Administration

News provided by

Carrington College

08 Jun, 2023, 10:07 ET

New program is designed to prepare students with the foundational skills and knowledge needed for healthcare administrators

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrington College is pleased to announce a new Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Administration (BSHCA) program that will prepare students for entry to mid-level administrative positions in various types of healthcare facilities. The program is delivered in an online format with different entry points ranging from no previous college credit to those who have already earned an associate degree, and may be completed in as few as three years.

As part of the new online BSHCA program, students will have the option to complete coursework that concentrates on leadership or clinical science careers in healthcare administration. The leadership concentration offers students advanced courses focused on leadership and administration in healthcare. The clinical science concentration is primarily focused on advancing clinical knowledge while analyzing complex scientific concepts to solve healthcare-related problems.

"For more than 55 years, Carrington College has been dedicated to helping students discover their passion for professional success while providing them with the skills to succeed," said Mitch Charles, President at Carrington College. "With our new online BSHCA program, we will continue to meet the needs of our communities," added Charles. "This is a big step forward for Carrington College as we continue to educate the next generation of healthcare professionals."

The online offering of the BSHCA program provides students with flexibility, allowing them to better balance their education with their personal and professional commitments. The program content includes a variety of subjects for both the clinical science and leadership concentrations.

The communities served by Carrington College benefit from its focus on outcome-based learning and the College's ability to adapt to its changing needs. Faculty, administrators and staff are committed to helping students develop specific vocational knowledge and skills, as well as achieving the core student learning outcomes in information management, technical literacy and professional development.

For more information on the BSHCA program, and other programs offered at Carrington College, please visit: Carrington.edu

Visit carrington.edu/student-consumer-information for important information on program outcomes.

About Carrington College

Established in 1967, Carrington College empowers students to achieve their goals, find success and make inspiring contributions to our global community. Carrington College offers a diverse range of programs that lead to a Certificate of Achievement, Associate of Science, or Bachelor of Science degree. The college offers programs which prepare students for careers in the medical, dental, veterinary and industrial trade fields. Carrington College is accredited by the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges, Western Association of Schools and Colleges (ACCJC/WASC), 428 J Street, Suite 400, Sacramento, CA 95814, (415) 506-0234, an institutional accrediting body recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation and the U.S. Department of Education. Additional information about accreditation, including the filing of complaints against member institutions, can be found at: www.accjc.org.

SOURCE Carrington College

