Carrington College in Sacramento Announces New Electrical Technology Program

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrington College in Sacramento is excited to announce a new Electrical Technology program designed to equip students with the knowledge and practical skills for a career as an electrician.

Electrical technology is a crucial field that focuses on the installation and repair of electrical systems, encompassing everything from residential homes to commercial properties. At Carrington College, the Electrical Technology program provides students with a comprehensive understanding of the basic principles, applications, concepts, and functions of electrical circuitry needed for an entry-level role as an electrician.

One of the key highlights of the Electrical Technology program at Carrington College's Sacramento's campus is its efficiency. Students have the opportunity to earn their Certificate of Achievement in as few as nine months, allowing them to quickly enter the workforce and pursue careers as electricians. Graduates of the program are prepared to take on roles that involve designing, installing, maintaining, and repairing electrical systems in various settings.

"Electricians play a vital role in ensuring the safety and functionality of electrical systems in our homes and businesses," said Tim Pitman, Campus Director at Carrington College in Sacramento. "Our program is designed to provide students with the hands-on training and theoretical knowledge needed to succeed in this dynamic field."

The Electrical Technology program at Carrington College prepares graduates for a wide range of career opportunities in both residential and commercial settings. From designing and installing electrical systems to performing maintenance and repairs, aspiring electricians can look forward to a career where they may find themselves planning electrical systems for new buildings, interpreting technical documents, installing wiring and lighting, performing maintenance checks, and much more. Whether working with a union, a private company, or as an independent contractor, graduates of Carrington College's Electrical Technology program will be equipped to meet the demands of this dynamic industry.

In addition to the Certificate of Achievement, students also have the option to further their education by pursuing an Associate in Trades Studies, which can be completed in as few as six additional months.

For more information on Carrington College, please visit: www.Carrington.edu

Visit carrington.edu/student-consumer-information for important information on program outcomes.

About Carrington College

Established in 1967, Carrington College empowers students to achieve their goals, find success and make inspiring contributions to our global community. Carrington College offers a diverse range of programs that lead to a Certificate of Achievement, Associate of Science, or Bachelor of Science degree. The college offers programs which prepare students for careers in the medical, dental, veterinary and industrial trades fields. Carrington College is accredited by the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges, 428 J Street, Suite 400, Sacramento, CA 95814, (415) 506-0234, an institutional accrediting body recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation and the U.S. Department of Education. Additional information about accreditation, including the filing of complaints against member institutions, can be found at: www.accjc.org.

SOURCE Carrington College