Carrington College Relocates Boise Campus to Foster Enhanced Learning and Career Opportunities

BOISE, Idaho, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrington College is pleased to announce the relocation of its Boise campus to a new facility located at 1299 North Orchard Street, Boise, ID 83706. The move represents a significant investment of close to $1 million and is part of Carrington College's commitment to offering an enriched learning environment for students in Boise and the surrounding areas.

The Carrington College Boise campus will feature new laboratories and enhanced facilities designed to support the diverse educational needs of its students. The move is in line with Carrington College's mission to empower individuals with the skills and knowledge necessary for a successful career.

"We are excited to unveil our new campus in Boise, which reflects our dedication to providing an exceptional educational experience for our students," said Zach Jiru, Campus Director at Carrington College, Boise. "The new campus enhances our physical infrastructure and signifies our commitment to the community while fostering a dynamic learning environment that prepares students for success in their chosen fields."

The relocation will offer students improved access to resources, a more collaborative atmosphere, and an overall enriched educational experience. The new location will continue providing a range of career-focused programs including Practical Nursing, Medical Assisting, and Dental Assisting, among others.

Since 1967, Carrington College has provided students with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in today's competitive job market. The relocation of the Boise campus is a testament to the institution's commitment to staying at the forefront of education and providing an outstanding learning experience.

"The new Carrington College campus in Boise will provide an environment that inspires learning and collaboration," added Jiru. "We believe that this move will not only contribute to the academic success of our students, but also better position them for rewarding careers in their respective fields."

Prospective students and the community at large are invited to visit the new campus and explore the opportunities it offers for personal and professional growth. Carrington College Boise will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new location on April 2, 2024, from 12-1pm.

For more information on Carrington College, please visit: www.Carrington.edu

Visit carrington.edu/student-consumer-information for important information on program outcomes.

About Carrington College

Established in 1967, Carrington College empowers students to achieve their goals, find success and make inspiring contributions to our global community. Carrington College offers a diverse range of programs that lead to a Certificate of Achievement, Associate of Science, or Bachelor of Science degree. The college offers programs which prepare students for careers in the medical, dental, veterinary and industrial trade fields. Carrington College is accredited by the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges, Western Association of Schools and Colleges (ACCJC/WASC), 428 J Street, Suite 400, Sacramento, CA 95814, (415) 506-0234, an institutional accrediting body recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation and the U.S. Department of Education. Additional information about accreditation, including the filing of complaints against member institutions, can be found at: www.accjc.org.

