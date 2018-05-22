Carrington expands leadership team in Consumer Retail Division

CRG has hired industry veteran John Nicholas as its chief technology officer. Nicholas was most recently senior vice president of Product at online real estate marketplace Ten-X. Previously, he was founder and CEO of Channel Software, which was acquired by Ten-X subsidiary Auction.com in 2015.

The company also announced two promotions within the Consumer Retail Group. Ryan Dranginis, formerly vice president of Business Technology, was named head of Marketing. Dranginis has been with Carrington for three years working on the development of the company's platform that connects real estate, lending, and title services for consumers and agents. Christopher Gordon, formerly vice president of Business Operations and Strategy, was named head of Operations. Gordon joined the company in 2012, and has held a variety of roles throughout The Carrington Companies.

"Working together, this team will help Carrington further translate its industry expertise into an unmatched homeownership experience allowing consumers to find, finance, and make the most of their homes through the portfolio of services Carrington provides its customers," said Greg Drakos, executive vice president of Carrington Retail Group. "We see a huge opportunity in aligning our team and technology to optimize the customer experience, and position Carrington as a leader in the residential real estate and mortgage markets."

About Carrington Retail Group

Carrington is America's home for residential real estate. Carrington Retail Group's innovative technology platform, Carrington Connects, is an end-to-end solution that enables new and current homeowners to find, finance, and make the most of their home. Combining industry expertise with innovative technology, Carrington Connects ensures the path to homeownership is simple and seamless for everyone. For more information, visit carringtonconnects.com.

The Carrington Companies

Carrington is a holding company whose primary businesses include asset management, mortgages, real estate transactions and real estate logistics. Collectively, the businesses are vertically and horizontally integrated, and provide a broad range of real estate services encompassing nearly all aspects of single family residential real estate transactions in the United States. Carrington's international presence includes operations in the United Kingdom and Italy. To read more visit: www.carringtonhc.com.

