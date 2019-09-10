Carrington Farms Celebrates 20 Years with Eight New Ingredient Innovations

Meet Ground Lupin Bean: It is the perfect side-dish to any healthy meal. Lupin is a member of the legume family harvested in Australia and perfect for those looking for a low glycemic index side dish. Lupin has more protein than quinoa, more dietary fiber than oats, more potassium than bananas and more iron than kale. It is naturally gluten-free, keto, vegan-friendly, and non-GMO. Two sizes will be available starting at an SRP of $4.99 .

"At Carrington Farms, we take pride in being the leader in creating new ingredients that make a difference in overall health and wellness goals," said David Eben, Carrington Farms CEO. "Now more than ever, consumers are hungry for natural and nutritious-rich options for their families. After 20 years, we are still dedicated to challenging ourselves to bring only simple, clean, real ingredients to you."

All eight new products are now available online at carringtonfarms.com and will begin to appear on shelves nationwide this month. For more information visit carringtonfarms.com and find us on Instagram @CarringtonFarms.

About Carrington Farms

Carrington Farms is dedicated to providing the highest quality and most accessible natural foods products for anyone looking to make better health choices. Since 1999, Carrington Farms has been making delicious, ethically sourced, non-genetically modified products made from Simple, Clean, Real ingredients that are easy to incorporate into every lifestyle. The company exists to empower and enable people to make small steps toward building a better life by providing products that make you—and the ones you love—feel nourished from the inside out. For additional information or to find a Carrington Farms retailer please visit www.carringtonfarms.com.

