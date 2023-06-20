Carroll Media Corp Announces Transition to Fully Remote and Reports Record Breaking Start to the Year!

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carroll Media Corp , a leading ad tech company based in Louisville, Kentucky, is excited to announce its decision to transition to a fully remote work model and celebrate its remarkable performance in the first half of the fiscal year.

In response to the evolving landscape of work and the growing need for flexibility from it's employees, Carroll Media Corp (CMC) has made the strategic decision to embrace a remote work environment. This transition has allowed the company to leverage cutting-edge technology and provide its dedicated employees with greater work-life balance, increased productivity, and enhanced company culture.

The decision to shift to a remote work model was driven by the success of the company's trial runs in 2022. A week-long test in the spring and fall, as well as a 2 month test over the summer, proved the ability of its core team to deliver exceptional results remotely. By embracing this new way of working, CMC aims to further strengthen and grow its team across the entire united states with a focus on Work From Home Moms and College Interns.

"I'm thrilled to announce our transition to a remote work model," said DJ Carroll, CEO of Carroll Media Corp. "This move aligns with our commitment to innovation and provides our team with the flexibility they need to excel in their roles while also improving their work-life balance. We believe that going remote will not only benefit our employees but also enable us to better serve our clients and continue our strong growth trajectory as we continue to launch new brands over the coming 36 months. We are a forward-thinking and adaptable organization within the media industry, and I think we are setting the bar for what is to come in the future. We zig, while everyone else zags. We go remote - while other CEO's try to drag their teams, kicking and screaming like toddlers, back into the office."

In addition to this exciting, industry leading, transformation, CMC is proud to report its record-breaking performance in the first half of the 2023 year. Carroll Media has doubled its client base and surpassed growth goals set for the year.

The outstanding performance in the first half of 2023 can be attributed to the tireless dedication of CMC's talented team, their ability to swiftly adapt to changing market dynamics, and the successful implementation of innovative strategies to meet the evolving needs of clients. The company's unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality tech solutions and its agility in navigating the industry's ever-changing landscape have undoubtedly contributed to this remarkable achievement.

Carroll Media Corp remains committed to maintaining its exceptional standards of service and innovation throughout this transition and beyond. By embracing remote work, the company is confident that it will foster a more flexible, collaborative, and resilient workforce that will drive continued success in the media industry.

About Carroll Media Corp:

Carroll Media Corp is a leading ad tech company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. With a focus on delivering exceptional media solutions, Carroll Media Corp has established a strong presence in the industry through its innovative strategies, commitment to client success, and talented team of professionals.

