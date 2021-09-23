Carrollton Business Leader, Chris Russell, Announces Run for Texas Senate District-12

CARROLLTON, Texas, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chris Russell, owner of a security and fire alarm company, the President of one of the oldest Internet Service Providers (ISP's) in Texas, announced today he is running for the open District-12 Senate seat currently held by Jane Nelson. "We are fortunate to have the 'Iron-Lady' in Texas politics represent us," said Russell. "It is my goal to serve with the same distinction, work ethic, and values she has brought to the job," he continued.

Mr. Russell has represented citizens in city halls all across Texas and in the Legislature. His peers selected him to help draft and negotiate responsible ordinances and state code that is fair to industries and consumers for over twenty years. "There are two parts to be an effective representative." said Russell, "You must listen to those you represent and dig into the deep details that no one reads about. That is the hard work District-12 will be asking me to do. I am willing and capable for the task."

When asked why he should be elected, Russell said, "Because I am in tune with hard-working Texans. As a Constitutional Conservative that has never before run for public office, my worldview is genuine. I am a diplomat and straightforward. It's time to bring family, friends, and neighbors back together. We can do this with open, honest, and dignified communication that doesn't have to be divisive in the process."

