CARROT CAKE JUST GOT THE LEVAIN BAKERY TREATMENT

Available in all bakeries and online for nationwide shipping, the Carrot Cake Cookie is packed with freshly grated carrots, sweet apricots, creamy white chocolate chips and crunchy pecans, delivering everything fans love about the cake in a way that feels unmistakably Levain.

The Carrot Cake Cookie was created out of Levain's exploration of a breakfast cookie - an experimentation with ingredients like apricots, pecans and warm spices that felt familiar yet slightly unexpected. As those flavors came together, carrot cake emerged as the natural throughline, a classic with warm spices and a seasonal appeal that feels especially at home in spring. Bringing the dessert into Levain's signature format required much testing and tasting, from refining the spice balance to perfecting how freshly grated carrots blended into the dough while maintaining the bakery's signature rich, indulgent texture.

"We had been experimenting with a breakfast-forward cookie for a while, and ended up with carrot cake — and this is when everything finally clicked. It's a classic for a reason: the kind of flavor people genuinely love. When it came together, it felt like the perfect way to welcome spring. It's also our first vegetable-forward cookie, and one we really enjoy." - Pam Weekes and Connie McDonald, Co-Founders, Levain Bakery

Also returning this spring is Levain's Lemon Cookie, a fan favorite bursting with refreshing citrus flavor and sweet lemon chips. Together, Carrot Cake and Lemon bring a fresh seasonal twist to Levain's lineup.

Both seasonal flavors are available individually and featured in the new Spring Garden Party Assortment, a bright, joyful collection that captures the essence of the season. The assortment includes Lemon, Carrot Cake, Oatmeal Raisin and Caramel Coconut Chocolate Chip cookies and is available in 4-, 8- and 12-packs. All cookies are baked fresh daily and available to ship nationwide.

To celebrate Mother's Day, Levain will debut a brand-new limited-edition Mother's Day Cookie Tin, available April 20 through May 11. Featuring a vibrant floral design and sized to hold an 8-pack of Mom's favorite cookies, the tin offers a twist on the traditional bouquet, because while flowers are lovely, fresh cookies are unforgettable. The tin will arrive in bakeries the week of April 15 and will be available for purchase nationwide in bakeries and online.

The Carrot Cake Cookie and Lemon Cookie will be available for a limited time through this June. Seasonal assortments, the Mother's Day Cookie Tin and nationwide shipping are available at www.levainbakery.com.

About Levain Bakery

Pam Weekes and Connie McDonald founded Levain Bakery in 1995 as a small bread shop on the Upper West Side of New York City. After training for triathlons, the founder duo started baking six-ounce cookies with simple, high-quality ingredients as the ultimate post-race treat. After finalizing the recipe, the cookie flew off the bakery shelves. Thirty years later with 19 current bakery locations, Levain is often lauded as the home of the world's best cookie. For more information on Levain Bakery, visit www.levainbakery.com or follow the brand on social media @levainbakery.

SOURCE Levain Bakery