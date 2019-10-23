Carrot Fertility Co-Founder Dr. Asima Ahmad Appointed Vice-Chair of The American Society of Reproductive Medicine Special Interest Group

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrot Fertility, the leading global fertility benefits provider for employers, announced today that Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Asima Ahmad has been appointed as Vice-Chair of The Access to Care Special Interest Group by The American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM). The Access to Care Special Interest Group's purpose is to raise visibility among the medical community on the urgent need for access to reproductive care and promote the advancement of policy initiatives to achieve universal access to fertility care. In her role as Vice-Chair, Dr. Ahmad will develop thought leadership initiatives on how to enable access to fertility treatments for the millions of people who may want or need them.

Dr. Ahmad is a board-certified reproductive endocrinologist, obstetrician, and gynecologist. She earned a combined medical and public health degree from the University of Chicago's Pritzker School of Medicine and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. She completed her residency in OB/GYN at the Yale School of Medicine and her fellowship training in reproductive endocrinology and infertility at the University of California, San Francisco. Dr. Ahmad's work has been published extensively in academic literature on a wide range of topics related to infertility and women's health. She currently sees patients at The Fertility Centers of Illinois.

"It's an incredible honor to assume this leadership role with this important special interest group within ASRM," said Dr. Ahmad. "The work we do to advance access to essential reproductive care and medicine may have a profound impact on the lives of those who seek treatment but may not have access because of financial, societal, or geographic barriers. I look forward to my continued work with ASRM and its members on our pursuit for equitable access to this essential part of human healthcare."

"Asima's life's work is devoted to helping people pursue parenthood, irrespective of race, gender, sexual orientation, class, or geography," said Tammy Sun, Carrot Co-founder and CEO. "She is a champion for improving access to high-quality reproductive healthcare and could not be better suited for this role. The entire team at Carrot congratulates her and looks forward to her continued leadership as an advocate for more equitable access to fertility care for all."

Dr. Ahmad co-founded Carrot Fertility to help companies establish an inclusive fertility benefits program. Carrot's program includes everything from egg freezing, in vitro fertilization (IVF) and adoption, donor and gestational services, and more. As Carrot's CMO, Dr. Ahmad oversees medical operations including clinical care navigation and the company's medical experts program, which gives employees unlimited access to medical chats with reproductive endocrinologists, emotional support experts, and urologists.

Nearly 100 Carrot customers are on track to fund more than $3B in new employer-sponsored fertility coverage to their employees in 2020. In October 2019, the company introduced the Carrot Card, a debit card employees can use to pay for fertility care, eliminating the need to first pay out-of-pocket and wait to be reimbursed.

About The American Society of Reproductive Health

The American Society of Reproductive Health (ASRM) is a multidisciplinary organization dedicated to the advancement of the science and practice of reproductive medicine. The Society accomplishes its mission through the pursuit of excellence in education and research and through advocacy on behalf of patients, physicians, and affiliated health care providers. The Society is committed to facilitating and sponsoring educational activities for the lay public and continuing medical education activities for professionals who are engaged in the practice of and research in reproductive medicine.

About Carrot Fertility

Carrot Fertility is the leading global fertility benefits provider for employers. Carrot's simple-to-use software product provides a turnkey solution for companies to establish an inclusive fertility benefits program for all employees regardless of age, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, or geography. The program includes everything from egg freezing, in vitro fertilization (IVF) and adoption, donor and gestational services, and more. With over 1,900 clinics in nearly 40 countries, and a dedicated personal care navigation team, Carrot provides access to the highest-quality fertility care to all employees. Founded in 2016 and based in San Francisco, Carrot has raised more than $15M and is backed by top-tier investors including CRV, Uncork Capital, Sound Ventures, and Maven Ventures. Visit carrotfertility.com to learn more.

Contact: Margaret Ryan

Carrot Fertility

Margaret@get-carrot.com

SOURCE Carrot Fertility

Related Links

http://www.get-carrot.com

