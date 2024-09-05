Carrot Fertility launches CarrotMatch for maternity, the first pregnancy navigation system to match members with the highest quality and most cost-effective providers for their unique needs

CarrotMatch eliminates frustrations and lowers costs while expanding support with virtual care teams, including doulas, midwives, grief counselors, nutritionists, and more

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrot Fertility , the leading global fertility and family-building platform providing care for everyone, everywhere, today announced CarrotMatch for maternity, the first pregnancy navigation system that matches members with the right pregnancy provider — the first time. CarrotMatch is powered by a unique dataset that scores providers across more than 200 metrics across quality, outcomes, and total cost of care. For a provider to be included in the CarrotMatch system, they must outperform their local peers in all key categories.

Importantly, a member's CarrotMatch will integrate social determinants of health, which remain a critical factor in pregnancy experiences and outcomes. In cases where a member might lack access to food, transportation, or even childcare, Carrot will connect them to local, community-based resources available across all 50 U.S. states. Carrot members who follow CarrotMatch recommendations are more likely to get pregnant in fewer cycles, avoid multiple births, deliver vaginally, avoid complications and extended hospital stays, and deliver at lower-cost, higher-quality facilities.

"The choice of who to go to for care is the most important decision a Carrot member can make in determining their overall patient experience, clinical outcomes, and total cost of care," said James Wong, Chief Outcomes Officer, Carrot Fertility. "CarrotMatch gives people the ability to select high-quality providers based on clinical data and avoid providers who overvalue surgical paths, have poor outcomes, higher complication rates, offer inconsistent or high pricing, or simply create a poor experience."

Not all in-person care is created equal, and finding credible sources or accurate provider-level data for referrals can be challenging. Many people want to make well-informed provider decisions based on data such as cost and quality metrics, but this information is often not readily available. This leads to an overreliance on word-of-mouth recommendations that are often not reflective of overall care quality and cost.

"A member with a pre-existing medical condition may be considered high risk in pregnancy, and it's critical that they find a provider who has experience and exceptional outcomes in that area," said Dr. Asima Ahmad, Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer, Carrot Fertility. "With CarrotMatch, these members can be educated on their provider options and avoid physicians who may have high rates of C-sections, complications, and unnecessary monitoring."

CarrotMatch is the latest advancement to Carrot's clinically backed, personalized pregnancy support that drives improved outcomes through high-quality educational resources, navigation, and expert support. Today, Carrot members see improved pregnancy outcomes, including reduced C-section rates by 31% through interactions with midwives, doulas, and Carrot Experts. Additionally, Carrot member pregnancies result in 32% fewer NICU visits, leading to high-impact cost avoidance on the potentially highest-cost claims.

For employers, health plans, and partners interested in learning more about how Carrot takes a data-driven, clinical approach to employer benefits, visit www.carrotfertility.com .

About Carrot Fertility

Carrot Fertility is the leading global fertility and family-building platform providing care for everyone, everywhere. Trusted by more than a thousand multinational employers, health plans, and health systems, Carrot's comprehensive clinical program delivers industry-leading cost savings for employers and award-winning experiences for millions of people worldwide. From maternity through menopause and pre-pregnancy through parenting, Carrot is dedicated to expanding access and improving outcomes. Carrot empowers members with compassionate, personalized, and inclusive support.

Carrot has received national and international recognition for its pioneering work, including Best Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Product from the Anthem Awards, Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, CNBC's 100 Barrier Breaking Startups, and more. Carrot is regularly featured in media reporting on issues related to the future of work, women in leadership, healthcare innovation and diversity, equity, and inclusion, including MSNBC, The Economist, Bloomberg, The Wall Street Journal, CNBC, National Public Radio, Harvard Business Review, and more.

Carrot teams span more than 40 states across the United States and dozens of countries around the world. Carrot has received numerous workplace awards, including Fortune's Best Workplaces in Healthcare, Quartz's Best Companies for Remote Workers, and Great Place to Work and Age-Friendly Employer certifications. Learn more at carrotfertility.com.

