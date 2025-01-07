Carrot Fertility Publishes Results of New Clinical Study, Achieves #1 Ranking Across All Key Fertility Metrics

Results are based on the most comprehensive data set submitted for independent validation across all fertility benefit programs; achievement confirms Carrot's flexible approach delivers quantifiable ROI for customers, partners, and members

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrot Fertility , the leading global fertility, family-building, and lifelong hormonal healthcare platform, today announced the publishing of the 2024 Carrot IVF Outcomes Study , demonstrating that Carrot continues to exceed national benchmarks for fertility success. This latest study, based on the most comprehensive data set submitted for independent validation across all fertility benefits programs, announces best-in-class results for key fertility outcomes, including in vitro fertilization (IVF) live birth, IVF multiples, IVF pre-term birth, and IVF miscarriage rates. It also includes improvements to previously reported performance measures, including Carrot's industry-leading single embryo transfer (SET), IVF pregnancy, and pre-implantation genetic testing (PGT-A) rates. Carrot's performance across all metrics surpasses national averages with statistical significance and exceeds validated rates of any competitor of scale at the time of publication, making it the number one ranked program across all key fertility metrics.

"At Carrot, we've always delivered personalized, evidence-based plans to our members to ensure they receive comprehensive support and the highest quality care throughout their fertility journeys," said Hilary Bartlett, Senior Vice President of Strategy, Carrot Fertility. "Our study results prove that through our flexible plan design, we've meaningfully improved clinical outcomes for our members, including healthy pregnancies and successful live births. Our industry-leading live birth rate means our members are achieving their family-building goals with fewer IVF cycles and lower healthcare costs for our customers."

Carrot's flexible program enables access to personalized, evidence-based care based on member needs rather than prescribing a predefined course of treatments in a one-size-fits-all approach. Carrot members receive education, 24/7 support through Carrot's Care Team and fertility experts, and navigation to medically appropriate in-person care based on the most up-to-date clinical best practices, delivering proven ROI to employers.

Carrot IVF Outcomes Study Highlights

For this study, Carrot tracked the fertility outcomes of members enrolled in Carrot's benefits program and compared this data against national data from the Society for Assisted Reproductive Technology (SART). To evaluate the measurement methodology that Carrot used to calculate its key outcomes and compare them against national benchmarks, Carrot engaged Milliman, Inc., an independent global leader in actuarial services. Milliman's validation of the measurement methodology underlying Carrot's study is described in this report , which finds that Carrot's methodology for measuring fertility management performance relative to national benchmarks is consistent with industry practices. Milliman did not review Carrot's methodology for assessing performance compared to competitors.

The Carrot study found that:

Carrot's SET rate is 94.6%, 19% higher than the national average. SET is the single most predictive indicator of a singleton IVF pregnancy and subsequent successful live birth. It is an important clinical protocol used to avoid multiple gestation pregnancies, which are associated with higher medical costs and poorer health outcomes for pregnant people and infants.

SET is the single most predictive indicator of a singleton IVF pregnancy and subsequent successful live birth. It is an important clinical protocol used to avoid multiple gestation pregnancies, which are associated with higher medical costs and poorer health outcomes for pregnant people and infants. Carrot's IVF pregnancy rate is 67%, 23% higher than the national average. IVF pregnancy rate is the rate of clinical pregnancy achieved following an embryo transfer. Carrot's IVF pregnancy rate indicates that Carrot members are more likely to get pregnant with each transfer, and Carrot's miscarriage rate of 12.7%, below the national average of 16.6%, indicates they are more likely to stay pregnant.

IVF pregnancy rate is the rate of clinical pregnancy achieved following an embryo transfer. Carrot's IVF pregnancy rate indicates that Carrot members are more likely to get pregnant with each transfer, and Carrot's miscarriage rate of 12.7%, below the national average of 16.6%, indicates they are more likely to stay pregnant. Carrot's IVF live birth rate is 55.4%, 24% higher than the national average. IVF live birth rate is one of the most important outcome metrics for evaluating the overall effectiveness of a fertility benefits program. While transferring more than one embryo is typically associated with higher live birth rates, Carrot's high SET rate, coupled with its high IVF live birth rate, demonstrates that employers do not have to trade one for the other.

IVF live birth rate is one of the most important outcome metrics for evaluating the overall effectiveness of a fertility benefits program. While transferring more than one embryo is typically associated with higher live birth rates, Carrot's high SET rate, coupled with its high IVF live birth rate, demonstrates that employers do not have to trade one for the other. Carrot's IVF multiple birth rate is 1.8%, 63% lower than the national average. IVF multiple birth rate is the rate of multiples among all IVF live births. Carrot's low rate of multiple births demonstrates that the risks of twins or triplets can be effectively mitigated and employers can confidently invest in fertility benefits without fear of those costs.

IVF multiple birth rate is the rate of multiples among all IVF live births. Carrot's low rate of multiple births demonstrates that the risks of twins or triplets can be effectively mitigated and employers can confidently invest in fertility benefits without fear of those costs. Carrot's IVF pre-term birth rate is 8.2%, 41% lower than the national average. IVF pre-term birth rate is the rate of pre-term deliveries among all IVF live births. Carrot's flexible plan design and personalized approach to care helps members achieve healthy, full-term pregnancies and employers avoid incurring NICU and other expenses associated with pre-term infants.

"The mark of clinical success in fertility care is achieving high live birth rates while maintaining low rates of multiple births and fewer pregnancy complications, such as miscarriages and pre-term births," said Dr. Asima Ahmad, Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer, Carrot Fertility. "Carrot's newest data demonstrates that our program helps members achieve their family-building goals with fewer, more effective IVF cycles that result in healthy singleton births."

Carrot is the preferred global fertility platform for more than a thousand employers, health plans, and health systems, supporting millions of members worldwide. In addition to comprehensive support for members pursuing fertility treatments, Carrot covers a wide range of family-building and hormonal healthcare journeys, including pregnancy, postpartum, parenting, adoption, menopause, and more.

To learn more about the 2024 Carrot IVF Outcomes Study and how Carrot delivers industry-leading cost savings and healthy outcomes, visit www.carrotfertility.com .

