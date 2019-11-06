Carrot Inc. appoints Busy Burr as President and Chief Commercial Officer

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrot Inc., a leading digital health company focused on transforming the global smoking cessation space, announced today that former Humana executive, Busy Burr, has been appointed President and Chief Commercial Officer. Busy brings deep expertise in commercializing innovation and a passion for customer experience. She will focus her efforts on driving the growth of Pivot, the company's evidence-based, mobile, smoking cessation program that includes an FDA-cleared personalized carbon monoxide breath sensor (quantifies smoking behavior), a mobile app, behavioral counseling, pharmacotherapy, community support, motivational lessons, and a clear road map to help people quit smoking.

About her new role, Busy Burr said, "I'm thrilled to be joining such an ambitious and mission-driven team that is delivering a highly-differentiated technology to empower people who smoke and enable them to take control of their journey to better health."

Busy most recently served as Chief Innovation Officer and Vice President of Healthcare Trend and Innovation at Humana. There, she led Humana's efforts to deliver new solutions in digital health, connected care, and remote monitoring. She also founded and led Humana Health Ventures where she led investments in, and served as a Board Observer of Livongo, Omada Health and Aspire Health. Busy currently serves on the Boards of Rite Aid Corporation, Mr. Cooper Group, and Satellite Healthcare.

"We are excited to have Busy bring her unique blend of experience leading innovative, customer-centric growth efforts across healthcare, retail and financial services. She is an exceptional add to Carrot's leadership as we launch Pivot with a number of enterprise and health plan clients," said David S. Utley, MD, CEO of Carrot.

Smoking is the leading cause of preventable illness, premature death, excess health care expenditure, and lost work productivity. In the U.S., nearly half a million people die from smoking-related illnesses each year. Pivot marks a major rethinking of why and how people can quit smoking. In a recent clinical trial, six out of seven Pivot participants (85.7%) who completed the program indicated that Pivot increased their motivation to quit, and nearly 1 in 3 (32.4%) Pivot participants quit smoking.

About Carrot Inc.

Carrot is a digital health company based in Redwood City, California. Check out its first product, Pivot, at pivot.co

