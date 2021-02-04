Carrum Health Adds Cleveland Clinic to Increase Access to Complex Cardiac Care Across U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrum Health , the first digital health company connecting employers and employees to Centers of Excellence (COEs) through a technology-powered platform for better, more cost-effective healthcare, today announced that it is expanding the availability of complex cardiac care for its members with Cleveland Clinic . By joining forces with the leading heart and vascular program in the U.S., Carrum Health can now offer its patients nationwide a wide array of cardiac procedures and surgeries.

For 26 consecutive years, Cleveland Clinic has been ranked as the #1 hospital for cardiology and heart surgery by U.S. News & World Report , which highlighted its high-performing offerings, including treating heart failure and procedures such as abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, aortic value surgery, heart bypass surgery, and transcatheter aortic valve replacement. In 2020, the publication also ranked Cleveland Clinic the #2 hospital overall.

"Carrum Health is committed to working with the best-in-class providers to deliver exceptional quality care to our members," said Sach Jain, CEO and founder of Carrum Health. "We are pleased to be able to bring Cleveland Clinic's top-rated cardiology services to our members, giving them the opportunity to receive an incomparable level of life-saving care from our country's leading provider."

Carrum Health connects self-insured employers and their employees to the best possible care and delivers a superior patient experience. Carrum Health's employer partners do not have to worry about variation in cost or quality of services because they receive bundled, transparent, and predictable surgery pricing for an entire episode of care, like heart surgery or a joint replacement. As a result, patients save thousands of dollars because copays and coinsurance are 100 percent waived.

"We are proud to welcome Carrum Health to our Center of Excellence Program," said Dr. Lars Svensson, M.D., Ph.D., Chairman of the Cleveland Clinic Sydell and Arnold Miller Family Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute. "This relationship will allow us to provide access to high-quality heart care to Carrum Health's members and their families, in a cost-efficient way."

Only hospitals and surgical centers ranked at or near the top in their specialties are included in the Carrum Health network, which evaluates both facilities and providers using a rigorous and proprietary quality methodology.

Employers looking to adopt a Centers of Excellence benefit can learn more about Carrum Health at www.carrumhealth.com .

About Carrum Health

Carrum Health was founded in 2014 with a mission to "bring common sense to healthcare" through a value-based healthcare model that benefits providers, employers, and their employees. Headquartered in South San Francisco, Carrum's award-winning surgical care platform connects self-insured employers directly with top providers under standardized bundled payment arrangements to better manage healthcare costs. By aligning provider incentives with quality performance, Carrum drives improvements in patient experience and health outcomes. Customers include large Fortune 500 companies and public sector organizations. For more information, visit carrumhealth.com .

About Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland Clinic is a nonprofit multispecialty academic medical center that integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education. Located in Cleveland, Ohio, it was founded in 1921 by four renowned physicians with a vision of providing outstanding patient care based upon the principles of cooperation, compassion and innovation. Cleveland Clinic has pioneered many medical breakthroughs, including coronary artery bypass surgery and the first face transplant in the United States. U.S. News & World Report consistently names Cleveland Clinic as one of the nation's best hospitals in its annual "America's Best Hospitals" survey. Among Cleveland Clinic's 67,554 employees worldwide are more than 4,520 salaried physicians and researchers, and 17,000 registered nurses and advanced practice providers, representing 140 medical specialties and subspecialties. Cleveland Clinic is a 6,026-bed health system that includes a 165-acre main campus near downtown Cleveland, 18 hospitals, more than 220 outpatient facilities, and locations in southeast Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada; Toronto, Canada; Abu Dhabi, UAE; and London, England. In 2019, there were 9.8 million total outpatient visits, 309,000 hospital admissions and observations, and 255,000 surgical cases throughout Cleveland Clinic's health system. Patients came for treatment from every state and 185 countries. Visit us at clevelandclinic.org. Follow us at twitter.com/CCforMedia and twitter.com/ClevelandClinic. News and resources available at newsroom.clevelandclinic.org.

