Carrum Health Adds Leading U.S. Hospitals to Bring Best-in-Class Joint and Spine Surgical Care to Employers and Families

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrum Health , the first digital health company connecting employers and employees to Centers of Excellence (COEs) through a consumer-driven platform for better, more cost-effective healthcare, has expanded its national reach with Mayo Clinic, one of the top hospital systems in the nation. Carrum Health patients will have access to high-quality joint and spine surgical care at Mayo Clinic locations in Jacksonville, Fla.; Phoenix, Ariz.; and Rochester, Minn., and Scottsdale, Ariz.

In July, Mayo Clinic was ranked as the No. 1 hospital nationwide by U.S. News and World Report for the fifth straight year, as well as named No. 1 in Arizona, Florida and Minnesota. Additionally, Mayo Clinic continues to rank as the top provider in more specialty areas than any other U.S. medical center, and it ranks No. 2 nationally for orthopedic care .

Carrum Health has built a regionalized provider network in partnership with COEs across the country, using a rigorous and proprietary quality methodology that evaluates clinical performance at both the facility and surgeon level. Carrum Health chooses hospitals and surgical centers that are ranked at or near the top in their specialties, then directly connects them to patients needing the best possible care.

Self-insured employers, including several Fortune 500 companies, leverage Carrum Health's technology-powered COE platform to avoid variation in the cost and quality of surgery and to deliver a superior patient experience. The platform enables employers to take advantage of transparent and predictable surgery pricing for an entire episode of care, like a hip or knee replacement, and works with providers to deliver high-quality and efficient care under a value-based care model. Employees and covered dependents at companies offering the Carrum Health surgery benefit have better access to world-class care through top institutions, such as Mayo Clinic. Carrum Health patients also often save thousands of dollars on their surgery because copays and coinsurance are 100 percent waived.

"Mayo Clinic is renowned for its commitment to expert, compassionate care and patient-centered values. These are the same values that Carrum Health looks for in its COE partners to ensure that employers and employees have access to the best possible care," said Sach Jain, CEO and founder of Carrum Health. "We are excited to welcome Mayo Clinic to our network, and look forward to recognizing its outstanding providers on our platform."

About Carrum Health

Carrum Health was founded in 2014 with a mission to "bring common sense to healthcare" through a value-based healthcare model that benefits providers, employers, and their employees. Headquartered in South San Francisco, Carrum's award-winning surgical care platform connects self-insured employers directly with top providers under standardized bundled payment arrangements to better manage healthcare costs. By aligning provider incentives with quality performance, Carrum drives improvements in patient experience and health outcomes. Customers include large Fortune 500 companies and public sector organizations. For more information, visit carrumhealth.com .

SOURCE Carrum Health

Related Links

https://www.carrumhealth.com

