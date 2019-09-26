Carrum Health Adds Two Talented Executives, Deepening Leadership Bench and Preparing for Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrum Health, the next-generation Center of Excellence (COE) platform for self-insured employers, today announced it has hired two seasoned executives with deep healthcare IT experience and a talent for growing companies. Dan Nardi joined Carrum Health as chief operating officer (COO) after scaling digital-health startup Livongo from 13 people to more than 600 people. Robert Stillwell joined Carrum Health as vice president of enterprise sales after handling national employer sales at Color Genomics. Nardi and Stillwell add their horsepower to an executive team that is gaining momentum in the bundled payment space.

"As the delivery of healthcare in the U.S. changes paradigms, employers are looking for ways in which to better serve their employees' healthcare needs. We are experiencing a significant uptick in marketplace demand for our platform. Adding Dan and Robert to our leadership team is a crucial step the company is taking to prepare for our next phase of growth," said Sach Jain, CEO of Carrum Health. "Both come to Carrum with significant industry experience scaling companies for success, and will guide the company as we rapidly scale our operational infrastructure to meet growing market demand. Together we will deliver on our promise to bring common sense to healthcare."

Joining Carrum Health as COO, Nardi is responsible for scaling the business and running all internal operations. He brings nearly 20 years' experience in the healthcare technology space, including five years spent growing Livongo — a digital-health startup that aims to help people manage chronic diseases and which had a successful multi-billion-dollar IPO in July. Nardi has also spent more than seven years mentoring healthcare startups, and still has active advisory roles with Elly Health and Wellth. Nardi's prowess in building teams and growing startups in the healthcare space is of paramount importance to Carrum Health as it looks to scale the business.

"I wanted to join a mission-driven company with a great culture and the potential to make a meaningful impact in the healthcare space — and Carrum Health checks all three of those boxes for me," said Nardi. "Our platform is connecting people with the best quality care across the country, allowing us to deliver better outcomes and lower costs for the entire health system. This is how value-based care is intended to work, improving the experience for everyone involved."

As vice president of enterprise sales, Stillwell is responsible for leading employer sales and signing clients that will make the Carrum Health platform available for their employees. During his nearly four years at Color Genomics, which focuses on democratizing access to high-quality genetic information, Stillwell built strong relationships with human resources and benefits leaders at employers across the country. These relationships he forged and his track record of success make him well suited to lead Carrum Health's expansion and revenue growth.

"I joined Carrum Health because the solution massively decreases the cost of care while also driving much better health outcomes, all with an amazing user experience — it just seemed so obvious that everyone should be doing this," said Stillwell. "I feel like many areas in health and wellness are a bit of smoke and mirrors, both in terms of impact and health care savings. I love Carrum Health because they are the gold standard for both quality of care and efficiency."

Carrum Health is a leader in the bundled payments/COE space. The company connects self-insured employers to top-quality regional healthcare providers through standard bundled payment arrangements with the goal of improving the healthcare experience and outcomes of patients, while reducing the cost burden for both employers and their employees. Carrum's solution also plays a key role in enabling top-quality provider systems pursuing value-based care initiatives to establish themselves as COEs and gain market share.

About Carrum Health

Carrum Health was founded in 2014 with a mission to "bring common sense to healthcare" through a model that benefits providers, employers, and their employees. Carrum's award-winning Centers of Excellence (COE) cloud platform connects self-insured employers with providers in regional COEs under payment arrangements to better manage healthcare costs. By aligning provider incentives with quality performance, Carrum drives improvements in patient experience and care outcomes. Headquartered in San Francisco, Carrum Health partners with leading healthcare providers across the nation. Now serving more than 100 employer groups, customers include large Fortune 500 companies and public sector organizations. For more information, visit carrumhealth.com .

