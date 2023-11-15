Carrum Health and Texas Oncology Collaborate on New Breast Cancer Treatment Model

Value-based care program provides Texas patients streamlined access to high-quality care and reduces costs for patients and employers

SAN FRANCISCO and DALLAS, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrum Health , a value-based Centers of Excellence healthcare solution changing how we pay for and deliver cancer and surgical care, and Texas Oncology , one of the largest community-based oncology practices in the U.S., today announced a new collaboration to provide high-quality, cost-effective breast cancer care to patients. Through employers, Carrum Health will offer patients a bundled package for breast cancer care that includes two years of coverage for chemotherapy, radiation, and symptom management from Texas Oncology.

Texas Oncology joins Carrum's rigorously vetted Centers of Excellence network, comprising high-value providers who have invested in patient-centric, evidence-based care nationwide. Carrum offers its employer clients access to this network at pre-negotiated bundled prices, so members can benefit from high-quality care with the help of dedicated care navigators, without having to worry about cost and administrative burdens.

"About half of cancer care is delivered in community oncology settings, which makes these providers a critical component in expanding access to high-value cancer care to our members," said Sach Jain, Carrum Health founder and CEO. "As pioneers in value-based payment models and experts in cancer care, Texas Oncology is an ideal collaborator. We look forward to working with them to provide top-notch outcomes and remove financial toxicity for breast cancer patients."

With the market's only all-inclusive cancer care bundles, Carrum Health offers access to comprehensive breast cancer treatment and follow-up care including all cancer-related costs, such as chemotherapy and immunotherapy, which are high-cost drivers. This approach enables employers to realize significant and predictable savings with upfront, transparent pricing. Employees seeking treatment for breast cancer can receive comprehensive, evidence-based care with little to no out-of-pocket payments, so they can focus on recovery rather than medical bills.

"We are committed to developing innovative ways to ensure patients have easier access to high-quality local cancer care – so that all stakeholders benefit from the comprehensive value we provide, including reduced costs and less overall disruption to patients' lives," said Steven Paulson, M.D., president and CEO, Texas Oncology. "The breast cancer care bundle with Carrum Health is the beginning of a growing relationship that will enable us to improve outcomes with superior patient experience."

The breast cancer bundle is currently available for patients in Austin, Houston, and San Antonio, with plans to expand access for patients in other parts of Texas in the future. In addition, Carrum Health and Texas Oncology plan to expand this collaboration to include other cancers, ensuring more Texans are able to benefit from high-value cancer care.

About Carrum Health

Carrum Health is a value-based Centers of Excellence (COE) healthcare platform changing how we pay for and deliver care. Carrum offers self-funded employers access to its rigorously vetted COE network comprising high-value providers nationwide, upfront all-inclusive bundled pricing with no surprises, and a dedicated 1:1 care navigator to guide members through treatment for the most prevalent and costly conditions including cancer, musculoskeletal, cardiovascular, and bariatric. Providers in Carrum's COE network offer a minimum 30-day warranty on all surgeries and a two-year coverage on cancer care. Carrum reduces unnecessary procedures by as much as 30% and aligns cost and care incentives to save employers up to 45% per episode of care, as validated by peer-reviewed publications. Carrum's award-winning technology empowers seamless platform integration, making COE adoption plug-and-play for employers. Founded in 2014, the company is headquartered in San Francisco. Learn more at carrumhealth.com .

About Texas Oncology

With more than 530 physicians and 280 locations, Texas Oncology is an independent private practice, a member of The US Oncology Network, that sees more than 71,000 new cancer patients each year. Founded in 1986, Texas Oncology provides comprehensive, multidisciplinary care, and includes Texas Center for Proton Therapy, Texas Breast Specialists, Texas Colon & Rectal Specialists, Texas Oncology Surgical Specialists, Texas Urology Specialists and Texas Infusion and Imaging Center. Texas Oncology's robust community-based clinical trials and research program has contributed to the development of more than 100 FDA-approved cancer therapies. Learn more at TexasOncology.com.

