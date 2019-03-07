Carrum Health Announces New Partnership with Rush Health, Expanding Benefit Opportunities for Midwest Self-Insured Employers

SAN FRANCISCO, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrum Health announces a new partnership with Rush Health, the clinically integrated network that includes Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, Illinois, as its newest Center of Excellence (COE). This is Carrum's latest achievement in an aggressive nationwide expansion plan for its award-winning Centers of Excellence Cloud platform. The partnership with Rush Health makes it easier for self-insured employers in the Midwest to provide top-quality, affordable healthcare benefits to their employees and their dependents. Rush Health will initially offer orthopedic and spine surgeries on the Carrum platform.

"Carrum Health measures all potential COE providers against strict quality standards, which is why we chose to partner with Rush Health," said Sach Jain, CEO at Carrum Health. "In addition to being one of the highest-ranked hospitals in the Midwest, Rush is home to one of the top orthopedics departments in the nation."

Brent Estes, CEO of Rush Health added, "Our partnership with Carrum Health is a direct reflection of the commitment our physicians and hospitals have made to work together to deliver value: world class care at an affordable price. We look forward to expanding our reach." U.S. News magazine's annual "Best Hospitals" edition consistently ranks Rush University Medical Center among the nation's top programs in Orthopedics, Neurology-Neurosurgery and other clinical areas.

With Rush Health, Carrum can now offer more options for high-quality, cost-effective employee health benefits to self-insured employers in the Midwest. Rush Health's providers join Carrum's other nationally-ranked COEs on the East and West Coasts, providing nation-wide solutions. "Carrum Health already has significant membership in the Midwest," said Jain, "and this partnership will allow us to improve patient choice and convenience in the region."

About Carrum Health

Carrum Health was founded in 2014 with a mission to "bring common sense to healthcare" through a model that benefits providers, employers, and their employees. Carrum's award-winning Centers of Excellence cloud platform connects self-insured employers with providers in regional Centers of Excellence (COEs) under payment arrangements to better manage healthcare costs. By aligning provider incentives with quality performance, Carrum drives improvements in patient experience and care outcomes. Headquartered in San Francisco, Carrum Health partners with leading healthcare providers across the nation. Customers include large Fortune 500 companies and public sector organizations.

For more information, visit carrumhealth.com

About Rush Health

Rush Health is a network of Chicago-area physicians and hospitals, working together to improve health through high quality, efficient health services covering the spectrum of patient care from wellness, prevention and health promotion to disease management and complex care management. Rush Health includes more than 1,800 physicians and advanced practice providers, and four hospitals: Riverside, Rush Copley Medical Center, Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.

For more information, contact CentersofExcellence@rush.edu or visit www.rush-health.com.

