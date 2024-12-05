Carrum Health Appoints Matt Eurey as New Chief Commercial Officer

Health benefits veteran and innovator to drive growth and expand access to Carrum's unique brand of value-based specialty care

SAN FRANCISCO , Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrum Health, the leader in value-based Centers of Excellence (COE) for specialty care, today announced the hiring of Matt Eurey as Chief Commercial Officer. An established commercial leader with more than 25 years of experience and success leading teams in the employee benefits space, Eurey will lead sales and business development to help more organizations achieve better outcomes at predictably lower costs on surgical care, cancer care and substance use disorders.

Eurey most recently served as the Executive Vice President and General Manager of Commercial Business at Accolade, where he held increasingly senior roles for close to eight years. He led Accolade's commercial team through a period of tremendous growth and played a key role in scaling revenue from under $100M to $400M, growing the book of business to more than 1,000 employer clients, and helping the company with multiple acquisitions and its IPO in 2020.

Eurey made an effective transition to commercial sales after many years as a veteran benefits leader at large employers. Prior to Accolade, Eurey was Vice President of Total Rewards at Lowe's, overseeing benefits and compensation programs for over 200,000 employees then at a Fortune 50 retailer well-known for its innovative approaches to Centers of Excellence, advocacy, and chronic condition management. Previously, he was VP of Benefits at Time Warner Cable.

"With healthcare costs projected to rise by 8% next year and specialty care representing roughly half of total care costs, self-insured employers are firmly leaning in on value-based care models to control this unsustainable trend. Matt joins us as Carrum is expanding rapidly in response to this market need," said Sach Jain, Founder and CEO, Carrum Health. "His deep experience scaling successful commercial organizations will be especially valuable in expanding access to Carrum's differentiated solution for many more members across the country. The 15 years he spent in the trenches as a benefits leader gives him intimate knowledge from both sides of the fence, so he brings a nuanced appreciation for the challenges facing benefits leaders today."

At Carrum, Eurey will spearhead go-to-market strategy and shepherd employer sales, consultant partnerships, solutions consulting and enterprise marketing teams, driving a unified approach to accelerating growth and impact.

"Carrum employs a principled, smart and proven approach to tackling healthcare's biggest challenges – solving the disconnect between cost and quality. I saw the difference that providing employees access to top-notch care could make when I was a benefits leader. Carrum is set apart by the most robust quality standards in the space, a high-character approach rooted in integrity and transparency, and market-leading innovations bringing true value-based care to complex conditions like cancer and substance use," said Eurey. "Passion and purpose have been my main drivers throughout my career and Carrum offers both in abundance. It will be a privilege to help drive increased access to its value-based solutions for employers so that many more Americans can benefit from high-quality specialty care at little to no out-of-pocket costs."

Eurey earned a B.S in Business Administration with a concentration in Accounting from The Citadel, a military college in Charleston, South Carolina, and currently resides outside Charlotte, NC.

About Carrum Health

Carrum Health is changing how we pay for and deliver care. We offer self-insured employers a value-based Centers of Excellence (COE) solution that connects their members with a rigorously vetted network of specialty care providers. Carrum's upfront, all-inclusive bundled pricing, award-winning technology, and dedicated care navigation team help lower costs for both members and employers while delivering a superior member experience. Carrum is independently validated to reduce unnecessary procedures by as much as 30%, lower readmissions by 80% and save employers up to 45% per episode of surgical care. Learn more at carrumhealth.com .

