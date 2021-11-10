Carrum Health Appoints Randy K. Hawkins, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer

As Carrum's CMO, Dr. Hawkins will advance Carrum's mission to provide rigorous analysis of providers and provider organizations and expand a world-class COE network across the country. Carrum's COE partners represent the top 10% in their respective specialties and are evaluated at the individual surgeon level. Carrum COEs are given incentives to provide the most appropriate care in all cases, regardless of whether a patient has been recommended for surgical intervention by another physician. This results in 30% of Carrum members being redirected to less invasive, less costly care.

"Carrum is changing the way healthcare is delivered at its very core. We're not building on top of a broken system; instead, we've reinvented the healthcare delivery model and created a system where patients are supported at every step of their health journey," said Sach Jain, CEO and founder of Carrum Health. "Reimagining healthcare delivery requires a deep understanding of how to engage with patients, as well as the ability to help them navigate the complexities and breakdowns of our current system. Dr. Hawkins brings a unique blend of clinical leadership, provider and payer relationships, and analytics expertise to help us address the industry's most challenging cost and quality issues."

Before joining Carrum Health, Dr. Hawkins was CMO and Executive Vice President of Health Analytics at ConsumerMedical (acquired by Alight), a leading health concierge company, where he led a nationwide physician network and a team of actuaries in developing products to evaluate millions of providers across the U.S. In addition, he held Chief Medical and Chief Medical Information Officer roles at Connance Inc., Glytec and PatientKeeper Inc. Earlier in his career, he was a practicing anesthesiologist in private practice for 12 years. Dr. Hawkins was also a Medical Officer in the U.S. Navy and a decorated combat veteran of Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm. He earned his B.A. in Biochemistry from Dartmouth College, his M.D. from Georgetown University School of Medicine and completed his residency training in anesthesiology at the University of Florida College of Medicine.

"I had the privilege of impacting many lives as an anesthesiologist, but I was ultimately drawn to the business side of healthcare, where I saw an opportunity to make an even greater impact to help rehabilitate the current model. This involves aligning quality care with reasonable costs – without ever losing sight of the patient experience," said Dr. Hawkins. "Carrum is the first company I've seen that addresses both the cost and quality components of the healthcare equation. Carrum built a vehicle that is delivering true value-based care, and the talent and experience of this team are unparalleled in the industry. I am honored to join Carrum Health to help deliver the highest quality, best care for our members."

About Carrum Health

Carrum Health was founded in 2014 with a mission to "bring common sense to healthcare" through a value-based healthcare model that benefits families, employers and providers. Headquartered in South San Francisco, Carrum's award-winning surgery benefits platform connects self-insured employers with top providers under standardized bundled payment arrangements to better manage healthcare costs. By aligning provider incentives with quality performance, Carrum drives improvements in patient experience and health outcomes. Customers include Fortune 500 companies and public sector organizations. For more information, visit carrumhealth.com .

