Carrum Health Appoints Tech Leadership Duo to Scale AI and Data Capabilities

Seasoned marketplace tech veterans join as company scales its specialty care platform

SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrum Health, the leader in value-based Centers of Excellence (COE) for specialty care, today announced two senior technology leadership appointments: Kulesh Shanmugasundaram as Chief Product & Technology Officer and Ravi Garimella as Senior Vice President of Data and AI. Together, they will expand and strengthen the AI-powered infrastructure that enables Carrum to deliver its high-quality, value-based care model with greater precision, speed, and efficiency across a rapidly growing employer and member base.

Kulesh Shanmugasundaram, Chief Product & Technology Officer, Carrum Health Ravi Garimella, Senior Vice President of Data and AI, Carrum Health

Carrum doubled its covered lives within a single year in 2025, a growth rate that demands infrastructure as ambitious as the mission itself. The company has long applied machine learning to the hardest problems in specialty care: identifying the 5% of an employer's population most likely to need high-cost specialty care with 95% accuracy, and evaluating provider quality across terabytes of claims data for outcomes and appropriateness of care before a physician is added to its network.

Shanmugasundaram and Garimella arrive at a deliberate inflection point: to expand that proven AI foundation to every link in the care chain, expand and enhance provider quality evaluation, streamline navigation, shorten the path from diagnosis to treatment, predict member demand before it surfaces and scale care operations with the efficiency a nearly 7 million-member network demands.

"A critical part of scaling a mission is making sure your technology is ready when your members need you most. We doubled our growth in 2025 and will sustain and accelerate that momentum," said Sach Jain, founder and CEO of Carrum Health. "Carrum has been human-centered and technology-forward from the start. Investing in AI offers an unparalleled opportunity to accelerate the scale while enhancing the model's impact. For example, AI will only make our care team more effective and every member's experience more personal. Kulesh brings a rare combination of marketplace expertise and an AI-native builder's mindset, critical at this stage as we thoughtfully invest in scaling our platform. Ravi brings the data depth to sharpen our focus in how we leverage data and AI in building both internal and externally focused data capabilities."

Shanmugasundaram brings more than two decades of technology leadership. Notably, he was CTO of Angi, the publicly traded home services marketplace, and previously CTO at Handy HQ, later acquired by Angi. At both companies, he architected platforms that connected consumers with the right service provider at a transparent, predictable price. Most recently, he rebuilt Angi's entire product as an AI-native platform, a hallmark of a builder's leadership style.

"Specialty care in America is fragmented, opaque, and slow, and patients pay the price for all three," said Shanmugasundaram. "What Carrum has built over 12 years is genuinely rare: a model that collapses those layers of complexity into a single, accountable experience for the member. AI's most important role here is to tighten the feedback loops, getting each member to the right diagnosis and the right care faster than the current system ever has. I am honored to bring that discipline to a team that has already earned the trust of millions of Americans."

Garimella brings a track record of building data platforms that drive measurable outcomes in high-growth marketplace environments, including five years at Blink Health advancing prescription pricing transparency and patient journeys, and more than six years at Groupon scaling recommendation systems for tens of millions of consumers. He holds a patent for accurately measuring the true business impact of decisions at scale, a discipline that reflects the rigor he brings to data infrastructure.

"Carrum has built a proprietary body of pricing and outcomes data that no one else in specialty care can match," said Garimella. "My goal is to make that asset work harder for every stakeholder, from the care navigator deciding who to prioritize each morning, to the employer benchmarking the value of their investment. Data will drive every decision we make and every result we deliver."

About Carrum Health

Carrum Health's mission is to change how we pay for and deliver specialty care. We offer self-insured employers and plan sponsors a value-based Centers of Excellence (COE) solution that connects their members with a rigorously vetted network of specialty care providers. Carrum's transparent, all-inclusive bundled pricing, award-winning technology, and dedicated care navigation team help lower costs for both members and employers while delivering a superior member experience. Carrum is independently validated to reduce unnecessary procedures by as much as 30%, lower readmissions by 80%, and save employers up to 45% per episode of surgical care. Learn more at carrumhealth.com.

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SOURCE Carrum Health