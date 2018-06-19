Carrum Health Expands Bundled Payment Offerings through Partnerships with Leading Centers of Excellence Hoag Orthopedic Institute and Providence Saint John's Health Center

With these expanded locations and services now available via Carrum's groundbreaking bundled payment platform, covered workers at employers throughout Central and Southern California are gaining even greater access to high-quality and high-value hip and knee replacements, spine surgeries and a wide range of other outpatient musculoskeletal procedures. With this addition and existing Center of Excellence Swedish Medical Center, Carrum Health is broadening its relationship with the Providence St. Joseph health system along the West Coast.

"Carrum Health is continuously in touch with members to determine which new geographies and procedures we will offer on our platform, and we believe they will see tremendous value from our latest expansion, which makes available more than 80 outpatient procedures via bundled payments at Hoag Orthopedic Institute," said Sach Jain, CEO at Carrum Health. "In addition, we are providing access to some of the highest-rated orthopedic surgeons in the state, including Dr. Andrew Yun, medical director of joint replacement services at Providence Saint John's Health Center."

Over three-quarters of California's population now lives within 150 miles of a Carrum Center of Excellence. Both Hoag Orthopedic Institute (HOI) and Providence Saint John's Health Center are expected to attract Carrum members from much of the Central Valley, Central Coast and the Los Angeles area, home to 23 million residents. Providence Saint John's is part of Providence St. Joseph Health (PSJH), a seven-state, 51-hospital health care system; another PSJH hospital, Seattle's Swedish Medical Center, also is a Carrum Center of Excellence for orthopedics.

Carrum's platform offers employers and their employees a unique way to access high-quality care that improves outcomes and reduces recovery times while also lowering their medical costs.

"Carrum Health's bundled payments offer self-insured employers an affordable way to provide higher-value care to employees and their family members who require orthopedic and spinal procedures," said Gabrielle White, executive director of Ambulatory Services & Network Development at HOI. "HOI can now treat the most common musculoskeletal procedures as part of Carrum's CoE program."

HOI and St. John's join Carrum's portfolio of nationally ranked hospitals, which includes Scripps Health in San Diego, Stanford Health Care in the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle's Swedish Medical Center.

"Providence Saint John's Health Center is a leader in the Los Angeles Area in delivering excellence in orthopedic care and joint replacements," said David Tam, M.D., the hospital's chief operating officer. "By working with Carrum to bundle the services needed to provide an outstanding experience for patients, we can lower costs and dramatically increase the value of care. Our surgeons and staff are among the finest in the country, and we look forward to our partnership with Carrum to expand the access for patients from other regions to our hospital."

