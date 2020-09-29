Carrum Health Expands Executive Team as Momentum and Demand Build for Its Innovative Surgical Centers of Excellence Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrum Health, the first digital health company connecting employers and their employees with Centers of Excellence (COEs) through a technology-powered platform for better, more cost-effective healthcare, today announced it has hired Brook West as chief commercial officer (CCO). West joins Carrum Health's powerhouse executive team, bringing more than 20 years of experience and success in leading sales teams across a variety of industries.

Previously, West served as vice president of sales at 98point6, where she led the team and drove the digital healthcare company's growth. At Carrum Health, she will help employers around the country adopt a COE program to provide employees access to the country's best surgeons while significantly lowering costs.

"The healthcare industry is in the midst of a dramatic shift away from inefficient, outdated reimbursement models that pay providers for the number of patients they see rather than the quality of care they deliver," said Sach Jain, CEO and founder. "Carrum Health is at an inflection point for growth and Brook's addition will further accelerate adoption of our solution among employers."

The rising cost of healthcare costs was already a growing area of concern for employers and the pandemic has made the situation worse. Most employers are finding themselves in a tough spot financially and seeking more efficient ways to continue supporting their employees' physical, mental, and financial health. Surgeries, which make up nearly 50% of employers' healthcare spending, are expected to surge in the coming months as a result of postponed appointments when procedures were put on hold during the early months of the pandemic. As a result, self-insured employers are turning to Carrum Health to help manage surgery spending and support employees in their moment of need. Carrum Health contracts with world-class surgeons and hospital systems and bundles all the services that an employee needs for surgery into a single, cost-effective episode of care.

"I am humbled to be a part of something so impactful and industry-changing," said West. "We no longer can afford to accept ever-rising costs and lack of accountability. Employers and consumers are the ones left to pick up the pieces of our failing system and Carrum Health's focus on value-based care, technology, and service can solve the root of the problem."

The addition of West is another sign of Carrum Health's rapid forward momentum. Earlier this month, the acclaimed Mayo Clinic signed onto the growing Carrum Health network, giving Carrum Health patients access to superior joint and spine surgical care across the nation. The company has also been recognized as a best-in-class digital health company by Harvard Business School for its ability to drive down patient healthcare costs.

About Carrum Health

Carrum Health was founded in 2014 with a mission to "bring common sense to healthcare" through a value-based healthcare model that benefits providers, employers, and their employees. Headquartered in South San Francisco, Carrum's award-winning surgical care platform connects self-insured employers directly with top providers under standardized bundled payment arrangements to better manage healthcare costs. By aligning provider incentives with quality performance, Carrum drives improvements in patient experience and health outcomes. Customers include large Fortune 500 companies and public sector organizations. For more information, visit carrumhealth.com .

