Carrum Health Expands into Indiana with OrthoIndy Hospital

"OrthoIndy Hospital has a stellar reputation for its orthopedic services," said Christoph Dankert, VP of Product at Carrum Health. "OrthoIndy Hospital's focus on delivering high-quality, affordable care makes them an ideal partner as we launch in the state to meet the needs of employer COE programs, and help drive down the cost of common procedures."

A RAND Corporation study found that prices paid to hospitals across the U.S. for privately insured patients averaged about 241% of what Medicare would have paid. The costs are even higher in Indiana, which was 311% of Medicare, according to the report, " Prices Paid to Hospitals by Private Health Plans Are High Relative to Medicare and Vary Widely: Findings from an Employer-Led Transparency Initiative ."

Through Carrum Health's technology-powered platform, employees and their dependents will have access to joint replacement and spinal procedures at OrthoIndy Hospital at a fixed, bundled price. Carrum Health helps employers save up to 50% on surgery costs, while ensuring that patients receive best-in-class care and support throughout their healthcare journey. Ultimately, Carrum Health plans to offer a full range of orthopedic care through its platform in conjunction with OrthoIndy Hospital.

"OrthoIndy Hospital is already able to offer our patients higher quality orthopedic services at a better value, which has led to the Center of Excellence recognition," said Timothy Dicke, MD, president and CEO of OrthoIndy Hospital. "Our partnership with Carrum Health, and the bundled packages they offer for common procedures, has the potential for employers and their employees in our state to have access to additional savings."

About Carrum Health

Carrum Health was founded in 2014 with a mission to "bring common sense to healthcare" through a value-based healthcare model that benefits providers, employers and their employees. Headquartered in San Francisco, Carrum's award-winning Centers of Excellence (COE) technology connects self-insured employers with providers under payment arrangements to better manage healthcare costs. By aligning provider incentives with quality performance, Carrum drives improvements in patient experience and health outcomes. Customers include large Fortune 500 companies and public sector organizations. For more information, visit carrumhealth.com .

About OrthoIndy and the OrthoIndy Hospital

Founded over 50 years ago, OrthoIndy is one of the most highly respected orthopedic practices in the Midwest. With over 80 physicians providing care to central Indiana residents from more than 10 convenient locations, OrthoIndy provides leading-edge bone, joint, spine and muscle care. OrthoIndy is the official orthopedic provider for the Indiana Pacers, Indiana Fever and Andretti Autosport. OrthoIndy's sports medicine team also provides care to athletes at Butler University, Marian University, Franklin College and Dance Kaleidoscope, as well as at local high schools.

Owned and operated by OrthoIndy physicians, OrthoIndy Hospital is central Indiana's first specialty hospital with a direct focus on bone, joint, spine and muscle care and the most technologically advanced facility available for orthopedics in the Midwest. As a physician-owned hospital model, OrthoIndy Hospital's top priorities are patient safety, satisfaction and outcomes.

Quality patient care serves as the foundation for the physician-owned and operated hospital, which is evident in the ratings received from Press Ganey Associates, Inc and Healthgrades. From 2013 to 2019 OrthoIndy Hospital was named a Guardian of Excellence Award winner for consistently achieving the 95th percentile of performance in patient satisfaction. From 2009 to 2012, OrthoIndy Hospital was named the Summit Award Winner for sustaining the highest level of customer satisfaction for three or more consecutive years. In 2020, OrthoIndy Hospital was named the Healthgrades 2020 Patient Safety Excellence Award winner for achieving the top 5% of all short-term acute care hospitals reporting patient safety data as evaluated by Healthgrades .

From 2014 to 2020, Healthgrades named OrthoIndy Hospital a Five-Star Recipient for Spinal Fusion Surgery and Total Hip Replacement. From 2008 to 2020, Healthgrades named OrthoIndy Hospital a Five-Star Recipient for Total Knee Replacement.

For more information on OrthoIndy, please call 317.802.2000 or visit us at OrthoIndy.com .

