Carrum Health Expands Relationship with Johns Hopkins Medicine into Cardiovascular, Spine and Bariatric Surgeries

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrum Health, the first cloud-based platform connecting employers and employees with Centers of Excellence (COE) for surgical procedures, announced today that it is strengthening its collaboration with Johns Hopkins HealthCare LLC, through the addition of a second hospital in the system, The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, and a range of new procedures now available.

The Johns Hopkins collaboration with Carrum allows employers in the Mid-Atlantic region to choose The Johns Hopkins Hospital for a wide range of cardiovascular and spinal surgeries, as well as Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center for spinal surgeries and bariatric weight-loss procedures, in addition to joint replacement procedures, which are currently contracted.

"Johns Hopkins has demonstrated to us over the last year that it has what it takes to be a Carrum Health COE," said Christoph Dankert, vice president of Product at Carrum Health. "Our expansion with these new procedures and an additional hospital within the system will allow hundreds of thousands of our members to access superior care outcomes and avoid unnecessary procedures. At the same time, it will benefit our employer customers with lower, more predictable healthcare costs."

This newest addition increases the number of employees who have a Carrum COE within driving distance for major surgical procedures, paving the way for increased utilization of Carrum Health. Carrum's groundbreaking COE cloud platform provides prospective, fixed-price bundles for several of the highest-cost medical spend areas, including cardiovascular, neurosurgery, bariatric specialties and joint replacement.

Carrum Health was founded in 2014 with a mission to "bring common sense to healthcare" through a model that benefits providers, employers, and their employees. Carrum's award-winning Centers of Excellence (COE) cloud platform connects self-insured employers with providers in regional COEs under payment arrangements to better manage healthcare costs. By aligning provider incentives with quality performance, Carrum drives improvements in patient experience and care outcomes. Headquartered in San Francisco, Carrum Health partners with leading healthcare providers across the nation. Customers include large Fortune 500 companies and public sector organizations. For more information, visit carrumhealth.com.

