Carrum Health Launches CarrumComplete, Delivering the Industry's Most Complete and Accessible COE Program to Employers

Powered by CarrumLOCAL technology, CarrumComplete matches members with providers based on outcomes, cost and location

SAN FRANCISCO, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrum Health today launched CarrumComplete™, its new complete surgical care platform to give employers the industry's first single stop for surgical care. The new offering is powered by CarrumLOCAL™, which matches employer populations with the highest quality surgeons from both the Carrum Health Centers of Excellence (COE) Network and, where a COE may not be generally available, local options within the employer's health plan.

Carrum Health's new platform manages the entire surgical care journey for the member, from care guidance to scheduling and coordination, all the way through the surgical procedure – or helps them avoid surgery altogether if more conservative options are more appropriate. For employers, this approach eliminates the need for multiple care point solutions and leads to savings of up to 45% per surgical procedure, with additional savings from avoided surgeries.

"Today, patients exploring surgery are often left to their own devices to blindly navigate through in-network providers and randomly choose one. Once they have a provider, they are inundated with the complexities of actually scheduling and preparing for the surgery," said Sach Jain, CEO and founder of Carrum Health. "At Carrum Health, we've built the first end-to-end surgical care experience that enables employers to offer the highest quality of care to their employees, regardless of where they live or their ability to travel. Even more, it guides them through the entire surgical journey from the initial assessment to the actual care delivery. This is the first 'complete' solution to address all surgical care needs of members."

How it Works

At the heart of the new solution is CarrumLOCAL™ technology, which uses machine learning on outcomes, cost and location data to find the best matches for each member. The technology uses the recently announced Carrum Health Quality Algorithm to analyze and identify the top performing providers nationwide. Members engage with Carrum Health along every step of their journey, whether they are seeking surgical care options, seeing how much they'll save, scheduling appointments, completing forms, or preparing for surgery. By combining data from both proprietary and public sources with state-of-the-art machine learning, Carrum Health is able to go beyond standard quality analysis, to a new level of assessment across the key factors that matter to members. In addition to this technology, the new platform includes:

Surgical Decision Making – Guides members to the optimal care decision, whether that be surgery or a more conservative, non-surgical option.

– Guides members to the optimal care decision, whether that be surgery or a more conservative, non-surgical option. Provider Matching and Care Coordination – Uses CarrumLOCAL™ technology to match members with the best surgical care options for their needs, and then provides concierge support to help schedule the appointment with the chosen provider.

– Uses CarrumLOCAL™ technology to match members with the best surgical care options for their needs, and then provides concierge support to help schedule the appointment with the chosen provider. COE Network and Platform – Connects members to the industry's leading COE providers in their region and across the nation available on Carrum Health's platform. Each COE provider is curated for delivering the most appropriate and highest quality care under bundled payment arrangements with readmission warranties, and at little to no out-of-pocket cost to most members enrolled in non-high deductible health plans.

"Quality is the most critical element of healthcare and leads to lower costs for employers. COE programs are a great tactic for employers to reduce the high procedure spend, while improving outcomes and experience for their employees," said Drew Hodgson, national practice leader of Health Care Delivery at Willis Towers Watson. "Carrum Health's new platform, built upon the rigorous approach to evaluating quality of care, addresses the major access challenge that employers face in adopting COE solutions."

"Last year, US Foods saw a reduction in our overall healthcare spend through bundled pricing and surgeries avoided as a result of Carrum Health's benefit. Most satisfying, we hear feedback from our associates that they are getting great care," said Joe Toniolo, senior director of Health and Welfare Plans at US Foods. "We are excited to extend the benefit of the new Carrum Health platform, which allows us to expand access to this high-quality surgical benefit for all of our associates."

Existing and new Carrum Health customers will be able to deploy the new platform as an extension of their current solution. The platform launches with select customers, including US Foods, in May 2022, and is expected to be available to all new and existing customers on July 1, 2022. To learn more, visit carrumhealth.com/complete

About Carrum Health

Carrum Health offers the first value-based complete surgical care platform that combines the benefits of a bundled payments Centers of Excellence (COE) with surgical guidance and coordination to deliver the highest quality, most appropriate care. By connecting self-insured employers with the top 10% of doctors and facilities across the nation, Carrum reduces unnecessary procedures by as much as 30% and aligns cost and care incentives to save employers up to 45% per episode of care, all validated by peer-reviewed publications. Carrum's award-winning technology gives members access to a mobile app and Care Specialist that guides them through the surgery process, and a seamless platform integration to make COE adoption plug-and-play for employers. Backed by Tiger Global, Carrum was named to the 2021 CB Insights Digital Health 150 and named one of the best places to work in 2022 by Built In. The company, founded in 2014, is headquartered in Silicon Valley. For more information, visit carrumhealth.com .

SOURCE Carrum Health