Carrum Health Names Bryan Chen as Senior Vice President, User Growth

"Carrum Health is accelerating the transition to outcomes-based care, and we want to ensure that our members can optimize their healthcare experience by accessing the highest quality, most affordable care," said Sach Jain, CEO and founder of Carrum Health. "Chen brings unique experience as a multifaceted executive who has been at the forefront of the digital health revolution. He will leverage this expertise to ensure that our marketing, provider, patient, client success and data teams work in concert to deliver the most impactful experiences to our members."

Chen was one of the first 20 employees and member of the executive leadership team at Vida Health, joining as the first business hire after the company's Series A funding. During his six year tenure through its Series D, Chen led business development, strategy, and built the foundation for many of its earliest functions and capabilities, including client success, marketing, sales operations, pricing, legal, and payer channels. Prior to Vida Health, he was a management consultant in the healthcare practice at McKinsey & Co., primarily focusing on strategy, business development, mergers with clients that included payers, state governments, providers, and biotech and pharma companies. At the forefront of episode-based payment models, he designed bundles for several states, including Arkansas, Tennessee, and Ohio as part of initiatives supported by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation Center. Chen earned a Ph.D. in Molecular Biology from Stanford University and a Bachelor's degree in Biology from Cornell University.

"Hearing that you need surgery, then trying to navigate the complex system to find a doctor you can trust, is a nerve-wracking and overwhelming experience for most people. There is no doubt that Carrum Health's ability to provide access to the best surgeons and hospitals across the country, simplify how the care is paid for, and provide exceptional personalized guidance along the way, is changing the equation for patients," said Chen. "I look forward to helping Carrum Health's rapidly growing base of self-insured employers and their employees find a pathway to the best and most effective care."

Chen's hiring comes on the heels of other key executive hirings in the last quarter, including former Google executive Pallav Sharda joining as Chief Platform Officer and former ConsumerMedical executive Randy K. Hawkins, M.D. joining as Chief Medical Officer. Earlier this month, Carrum Health was recognized among an elite group of innovative digital health startups and named to the CB Insights Digital Health 150 .

Carrum Health was founded in 2014 with a mission to "bring common sense to healthcare" through a value-based healthcare model that benefits families, employers and providers. Headquartered in South San Francisco, Carrum's award-winning surgery benefits platform connects self-insured employers with top providers under standardized bundled payment arrangements to better manage healthcare costs. By aligning provider incentives with quality performance, Carrum drives improvements in patient experience and health outcomes. Customers include Fortune 500 companies and public sector organizations. For more information, visit carrumhealth.com .

