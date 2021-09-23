Carrum Health Partners with Houston Physicians' Hospital to Provide Cost-Effective, Bundled Spine and Sports Medicine Care

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrum Health, the first digital health company connecting employers and employees to Centers of Excellence (COEs) through a technology-powered platform, has expanded its offerings in Texas with Houston Physicians' Hospital . This partnership will give Carrum Health members access to cost-effective bundled offerings for spinal surgery and outpatient sports medicine care at this leading Texas-based, physician-owned system.

Houston Physicians' Hospital serves communities throughout Southeast Texas at its hospital in Webster, Texas, and 15 outpatient physical therapy clinics. The recipient of the Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award™ three years in a row and the 2020 Joint Replacement Excellence Award™, this top-ranked hospital consistently receives superior patient safety ratings for its award-winning, high-quality care. Its patient-focused, concierge approach ensures that patients receive the most appropriate care, whether that is surgery or, when possible, more conservative, non-surgical options for less invasive ways to address back pain and recover from sports injuries.

"At Houston Physicians' Hospital, we pride ourselves on delivering an excellent patient experience, with a focus on providing the best and most appropriate care. We chose to partner with Carrum Health because of their shared commitment to putting patients first, reflected in their high Net Promoter Score," said Heather Womack, CEO of Houston Physicians' Hospital. "We look forward to bringing Carrum Health's unique care model to businesses and their employees in the greater Houston area."

Carrum introduces a new model that brings value-based care to surgeries with a technology-first approach to simplify how care is paid for and delivered. The Carrum Health benefit includes the industry's first and only Centers of Excellence platform and a smartphone app that provides complete member support. Members typically never pay any medical bill in the Carrum model – no co-pays, no deductibles, no surprise bills. Instead, they're able to focus on their health rather than fighting the healthcare system.

In addition to improved care, this model delivers significant financial impact. According to a RAND study published in Health Affairs , Carrum reduces surgical costs by as much as half while avoiding nearly one-third of unnecessary surgeries.

"With a combination of strong leadership, excellent surgeons, and a focus on the appropriateness of care, Houston Physicians' Hospital is an ideal fit for our COE approach," said Christoph Dankert, senior vice president of provider partnerships for Carrum Health. "We look forward to working with them to offer patients a greater choice of bundled spine and orthopedic care options in the Houston area, and to further expand our sports medicine offerings."

Employers can learn more about the cost and quality improvements offered through the Carrum platform by visiting: https://www.carrumhealth.com/employers/

About Carrum Health

Carrum Health was founded in 2014 with a mission to "bring common sense to healthcare" through a value-based healthcare model that benefits families, employers and providers. Headquartered in South San Francisco, Carrum's award-winning surgery benefits platform connects self-insured employers with top providers under standardized bundled payment arrangements to better manage healthcare costs. By aligning provider incentives with quality performance, Carrum drives improvements in patient experience and health outcomes. Customers include Fortune 500 companies and public sector organizations. For more information, visit carrumhealth.com .

About Houston Physicians' Hospital

Houston Physicians' Hospital sets the standard for superior patient healthcare and satisfaction. Our goal is to provide personal, individualized care to our community. Our Webster hospital proudly serves South Houston, Clear Lake, Webster, League City, Galveston, and neighboring communities throughout Southeast Texas.

Houston Physicians' Hospital consistently receives a superior patient safety rating for our high-quality, patient-centered care. The hospital also has 15 local outpatient physical therapy clinics.

