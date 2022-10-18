Carrum Health to Speak at Association for Value-Based Cancer Care Summit

Presentation to discuss how bundled payments in cancer care are helping self-insured employers address rising health care costs

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrum Health , the first digital health company connecting employers and employees to Centers of Excellence (COEs) through a technology-powered value-based care platform, today announced that Deirdre Saulet, PhD, Market Vice President of Oncology Services, will be speaking at the 2022 Association for Value-Based Cancer Care (AVBCC) Summit & Program on October 20th at 8:45am Eastern Time at the New York City Athletic Club.

Carrum Health is joined by Elaine Duck, RN, Manager of Value-Based Strategies and Analytics at Memorial Sloan Kettering; and Barry Russo, MBA, CEO of the Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders located in Dallas-Fort Worth. In the session, Bundled Payments in Cancer Care: Surgery and Beyond , attendees will learn critical lessons from organizations that have implemented bundled payments for cancer care, including bundles around specific treatment modalities, such as surgery or chemotherapy, or the entire episode of care.

As cancer is predicted to dominate employee benefits in 2023, employers are increasingly looking for solutions with value-based bundled payment arrangements to reduce the financial burden for both the employer and employee, and to improve the care experience for their employees and their families.

Carrum Health offers the only value-based, comprehensive cancer care program that covers both in-person treatment and guidance for a variety of cancers. In 2021, Carrum Health collaborated with Memorial Sloan Kettering to launch the industry's first bundled cancer care solution .

About Carrum Health

Carrum Health offers the first value-based complete surgical care platform that combines the benefits of a bundled payments Centers of Excellence (COE) with surgical guidance and coordination to deliver the highest quality, most appropriate care. By connecting self-insured employers with the top 10% of doctors and facilities across the nation, Carrum reduces unnecessary procedures by as much as 30% and aligns cost and care incentives to save employers up to 45% per episode of care, all validated by peer-reviewed publications. Carrum's award-winning technology gives members access to a mobile app and Care Specialist that guides them through the surgery process, and a seamless platform integration to make COE adoption plug-and-play for employers. Backed by Tiger Global, Carrum was named to the 2021 CB Insights Digital Health 150 and named one of the best places to work in 2022 by Built In. The company, founded in 2014, is headquartered in Silicon Valley. For more information, visit carrumhealth.com .

