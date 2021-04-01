Carrus Acquires Archetype Innovations to Advance Next-Gen Healthcare Training

LEHI, Utah, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrus , one of the nation's most trusted online healthcare training and professional development providers, announced today it has completed the acquisition of Archetype Innovations (Archetype), adding the company's innovative EHR Go platform to its offerings. The addition complements Carrus' existing offerings with a web-based, comprehensive electronic health record training software and opens new channels to provide education across nursing, pharmacy, therapy, informatics, and other critical allied health professions

"Today's healthcare learners need meaningful experiences that help them focus on patient needs and outcomes, and including Go's educational EHR with our training will help learners prepare through diverse, customizable, real-world scenarios," said Misty Frost, CEO of Carrus. "People come to us to help them improve their lives and advance their careers through exceptional healthcare learning, and incorporating new EHR capabilities into our programs helps us deliver on that mission."

Archetype is the creator of EHR Go, an educational electronic health record (EHR) and learning platform designed to encourage students to see the holistic nature of healthcare while becoming proficient in its technology. The platform includes 600+ customizable patient cases and activities built around the diverse and realistic human stories healthcare professionals see every day. Used in all healthcare disciplines, EHR Go is fully interprofessional and can be used both within and between programs, in simulation, classroom, lab, practice, or for clinicals.

"We founded the company in 2008 with the goal to create an affordable, educational tool that would bring a human-centered approach to the heart of the technology," said Kathleen Annala, CEO & President of Archetype Innovations. "Now, with 657 electronic health records, 428 assessments, thousands of learning resources, and nearly 244,000 learners, we are proud to join Carrus and continue to provide the best educational EHR experience possible."

Carrus offers programs designed to prepare learners for careers in healthcare, administration, or technology. Archetype created Go with years of healthcare experience and after listening to users and seeing what educators needed to make their students successful. The result is the most innovative educational EHR and learning platform available. Faculty use it in the classroom, assign it as homework, and most programs that use Go see their usage grow and expand every academic term.

Carrus delivers quality, trusted healthcare learning content, continuing education, and certification management to new learners, healthcare professionals, and institutions through an integrated technology platform that provides the most seamless healthcare learning experience possible. In 25+ years, Carrus through its CareerStep and CareerCert divisions has trained over 140,000 learners for new careers, partnered with more than 150 colleges and universities nationwide, and trained over 100,000 healthcare professionals.

