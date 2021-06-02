Carrus Adds National and Local Healthcare Externship and Hiring Partners

LEHI, Utah, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrus announced today that it has added nationally renowned and locally trusted healthcare organizations to its expanding employer partner network to support CareerStep learners. The company supports its learners from program sign-up all the way through completion, helping bridge the gap between training and employment in healthcare.

Online training programs allow learners to access courses anytime, anywhere, while gaining new skills to grow their careers or find new employment. Learners who complete one of the more than 40 online healthcare training programs and pass the third-party certification exam can work directly with the organization's Placement Team to find externship opportunities and connect with hiring partners.

"It is incredibly rewarding to see people improve their lives and advance their careers through exceptional healthcare training," said Misty Frost, CEO of Carrus. "With some healthcare roles continuing to go unfilled, we know that it is more important than ever for organizations to reduce hiring costs, find qualified candidates, and train and grow their teams."

The newest members of Carrus' growing employer network include trusted names in healthcare:

CVS Health

Fresenius Medical Care Holdings

Genoa Healthcare

Aspen Dental

Advent Health Orlando

Associated Retail Operations

VCA Animal Hospitals

Coast City Medical Group

Day Kare Transport

Dental Care of Oceanside

Depalma Health and Wellness

Desert Cities Dialysis

Duke City Urgent Care

Duvasawko

Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare

Memorial Healthcare Isbell Dental

Riverside Health

Sebring Family Dental

West Coast Pharmacy

Tenet Health, Desert Regional Medical Center

DrugCo Pharmacy

Health First Family Care Center

Ontario Dialysis

Swanson Foundation

Reddy Urgent Care & Medical Services

Pacific Cardiology Associates

Silicon Valley Orthopaedics

Fair Oaks Smile

Dental Derby Pediatric Dentistry

Healthcare organizations can get more details about Carrus' employer networks at https://www.careerstep.com/business/hiring-partner . Learners can contact the Placement Team to learn more about current opportunities in their area.

About Carrus

Carrus delivers quality, trusted healthcare learning content, continuing education, and certification management to new learners, healthcare professionals, and institutions through an integrated technology platform that provides the most seamless healthcare learning experience possible. In 25+ years, Carrus—through its CareerStep and CareerCert divisions—has trained over 150,000 learners for new careers, partnered with more than 150 colleges and universities nationwide, and educated more than 100,000 healthcare professionals.

More information can be found at www.carruslearn.com, www.careerstep.com, or 844-854-1160.

