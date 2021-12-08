Carrus Adds Record-Breaking Number of Healthcare Externship and Hiring Partners in 2021

LEHI, Utah, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrus announced today that, in the past year, it added nearly 150 healthcare organizations to its expanding employer partner and externship networks. The organization works with health systems to connect them with qualified candidates to meet hiring and workforce upskilling needs.

"Health systems will always need skilled professionals to better serve patients, and we work hard to help meet the demand," said Misty Frost, CEO of Carrus. "With more than 70 different programs - from pharmacy technician, to medical assistant, to Healthcare IT, to medical coding and billing - we focus on connecting our learners to meaningful career paths, and are so happy to welcome even more externship, hiring, and training partners to our network."

Carrus' allied healthcare training programs allow learners to access courses anytime, anywhere, while gaining new skills to grow their careers or find new employment. Learners who complete one of Carrus' healthcare training programs and pass the third-party certification exam can work directly with the organization's Placement Team to find externship opportunities and connect with hiring partners.

Some of the newest members of Carrus' growing employer network include:

Intermountain Healthcare

Humana

Walmart

Nuance Healthcare

Albany Medical Center Hospital

Parallon

Albertsons/Tom Thumb

Association for Utah Community Health (AUCH)

Duke University Health Systems

Health Systems Excela Health

HealthFirst Family Care Center

Imagine Dental Arts

Medical University of South Carolina

Allegheny Health Network

Annie's Gentle Home Care

Paragon Health Consultants

Washington Health System

Pure Dental Brands

Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital

Sidney Health

Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center

Organizations can learn about Carrus' employer network at https://www.carruslearn.com/ . Learners can contact the Placement Team for more information about current opportunities in their area.

About Carrus

Carrus delivers quality, trusted healthcare learning content, continuing education, and certification management to new learners, healthcare professionals, and institutions through an integrated technology platform that provides the most seamless healthcare learning experience possible. In 25+ years, Carrus—through its CareerStep and CareerCert divisions—has trained over 150,000 learners for new careers, partnered with more than 150 colleges and universities nationwide, and educated more than 100,000 healthcare professionals.

