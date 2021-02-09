Carrus Partners with 3M to Introduce Medical Transcription and Editing Practice Tool

LEHI, Utah, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrus , one of the nation's most trusted online healthcare training and professional development providers, today announced a partnership with 3M to leverage its award-winning and industry-standard transcription tool with Carrus' medical transcriptionist courses.

"This is a first of its kind offering. The addition of the 3M tool allows us to offer exercises that better prepare our learners with real-world transcription and editing experience," said Christi Wruck, VP of product at Carrus. "We are proud to partner with a renowned industry leader like 3M to continue to offer courses that help our students enter the workforce immediately."

In advance of launching this tool with the Medical Transcription and Editing courses, 3M and Carrus tested the tool with transcriptionists in the field. Through a rigorous vetting process, recordings, SRT files, and official transcription files for the program that reflect real-life scenarios and allow learners to sharpen their skills to be better prepared and more qualified to enter the healthcare job market.

The assessment delivered by the tool is based on Association for Healthcare Documentation Integrity (AHDI) standards and identifies critical errors, non-critical errors, and minor errors. It also includes targeted guidance and feedback from industry experts to help the learner understand the reasoning behind the correct solution. This feedback helps learners gain insights from industry experts while completing the course at their own pace.

"Working with Carrus on this initiative means that healthcare professionals will be more equipped to handle real-world scenarios from the start of their careers," said Paula Pasquinelli, Clinician Solutions Business Manager at 3M. "With the decades of experience that Carrus brings, students gain situational awareness of the rigors of the field, and they become eminently more employable."

CareerStep, a subsidiary of Carrus, offers online certificate programs that are designed to prepare learners for a career in healthcare, administration, or technology. When offered as professional development, they offer hospitals and health systems the change to retrain and retain their employees. Online training programs allow learners the ability to access courses in their own time.

To learn more about the 3M MTE tool, visit https://www.3m.com/3M/en_US/health-information-systems-us/create-time-to-care/clinician-solutions/transcription-solutions/fluency-for-transcription/ .

About Carrus

Carrus delivers quality, trusted healthcare learning content, continuing education, and certification management to new learners, healthcare professionals, and institutions through an integrated technology platform that provides the most seamless healthcare learning experience possible. In more than its 25 year history, Carrus through its CareerStep and CareerCert divisions has trained over 140,000 learners for new careers, partnered with more than 150 colleges and universities nationwide, and trained over 100,000 healthcare professionals.

More information can be found at www.carruslearn.com, www.careerstep.com or 844-854-1160.

