Carrus Recognized as Business Equality Leader

LEHI, Utah, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrus , one of the nation's most trusted online healthcare training and professional development providers, today announced it has been recognized by Equality Utah as a Business Equality Leader. The certification program provides companies with the opportunity to promote diversity and enhance workplace performance by modeling and encouraging more inclusive behaviors at work. The certification process involves a culture and policy assessment, an inclusivity survey, and several custom diversity and inclusion training sessions.

"Our company's primary focus is to help people improve their lives and advance their careers through exceptional learning, so it makes perfect sense that we would look inward and ensure we learn as a company how to build and sustain a more equitable and inclusive culture," said Misty Frost, CEO of Carrus. "This is an area our leadership is deeply committed to and we will continue to seek out opportunities to advance diversity and inclusion at work."

The Business Equality Leader certification process includes consultation with the organization's human resources team, executive training, management training, and workplace culture training sessions. The program is tailored to meet specific company goals and offers educational resources that help all employees learn about building more inclusive environments for all employees.

"Now more than ever, we need companies to step up for equality and do the work to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion for all employees," said Troy Williams, executive director of Equality Utah. "Our state has come so far, and it starts when companies like Carrus and their employees make the commitment to learn, to address bias, and to create workplaces committed to inclusion."

To learn more about becoming a Business Equality Leader, visit https://www.equalityutah.org/bizleaders .

About Carrus

Carrus delivers quality, trusted healthcare learning content, continuing education, and certification management to new learners, healthcare professionals, and institutions through an integrated technology platform that provides the most seamless healthcare learning experience possible. In 25+ years, Carrus through its CareerStep and CareerCert divisions has trained over 140,000 learners for new careers, partnered with more than 150 colleges and universities nationwide, and trained over 100,000 healthcare professionals.

More information can be found at carruslearn.com or 844-854-1160.

