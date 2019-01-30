Carry The Load Announces Major National Expansion

DALLAS, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carry The Load, a non-profit organization that connects Americans to the sacrifices made by our nation's military, veterans, first responders and their families, is adding a Midwest Route to the National Relay as a part of its Memorial May awareness campaign. The expansion will increase Carry The Load's reach from 26 to 40 states in 2019.

"We're here to mourn the loss of those that we've loved, those that have given the ultimate sacrifice. But we're also here, united, to celebrate those lives – to thank God that such men and women lived," says Stephen Holley, president and CEO of Carry The Load and veteran U.S. Navy SEAL.

Carry The Load's Memorial May awareness campaign offers meaningful ways for people to join the National Relay, City Rallies, and Dallas Memorial March.

The National Relay is a 11,500-mile journey of walking and bicycling across America, handing off the American flag every five miles for 32 days. The relay is comprised of a 4,600-mile West Coast route starting in Seattle, WA , on Apr. 25 ; a 3,000-mile East Coast route starting in West Point, NY , on Apr. 29 ; and a 3,900 Midwest route starting in Minn., MN, on May 3 .

, on ; a 3,000-mile East Coast route starting in , on ; and a 3,900 Midwest route starting in Minn., MN, on . Organizers will host more than 50 City Rallies both on and off the National Relay to honor and remember our nation's heroes, including stops at more than 20 National Cemeteries in collaboration with the National Cemetery Administration, a Department of U.S. Veteran Affairs.

The National Relay culminates at Carry The Load's flagship event, Dallas Memorial March, a two-day embodiment of the values Carry The Load hopes to further — a celebration of heroes, remembrance of the fallen, and education in respectful observance. Funds raised during the Memorial May campaign provide a continuum of care for the mind, body and soul of our nation's heroes.

Chase, the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co., is the title sponsor of Carry The Load for the fifth consecutive year, which reflects the firm's ongoing commitment to the veteran and military communities. Chase's support helps ensure that Carry The Load can live out its commitment to honor and remember our nation's heroes.

"We are committed to supporting our nation's military service members, veterans and their families every day," said Retired U.S. Army Colonel Mark Elliott, Head of the Office of Military and Veterans Affairs at JPMorgan Chase. "We are honored to be supporting Carry The Load's mission and look forward to paying special tribute to those who lost their lives in service to our country this Memorial Day."

ABOUT CARRY THE LOAD

Carry The Load is a registered 501©3 nonprofit organization founded in 2011 by veteran U.S. Navy SEALs Clint Bruce and Stephen Holley. Carry The Load's mission is to provide an active way to honor and celebrate our nation's heroes by connecting Americans to the sacrifices made by our nation's military, veterans, first responders and their families. Funds raised during Carry The Load's Memorial May campaign allows it to grow its vision and execute its mission, as well as provide existing nonprofit partners with valuable visibility, resources and meaningful connections. For more information, go to CarryTheLoad.org.

