Carry The Load Commemorates the 20th Anniversary of 9/11

DALLAS, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carry The Load, a non-profit that provides active ways to connect Americans to the sacrifices of our nation's military, veterans, first responders and their families, is offering ways for people to unify and strengthen communities across the nation. Carry The Load encourages Americans to show the families that the death of their loved one mattered.

Here are ways people can get involved:

National Day of Service, Friday, September 10 – in collaboration with the National Cemetery Administration, a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, volunteer to clean headstones and beautify sacred grounds.

– in collaboration with the National Cemetery Administration, a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, volunteer to clean headstones and beautify sacred grounds. Heroes Challenge, Saturday, September 11 – participate in-person or virtually in a workout to test your strength while raising funds to support our military, veterans, first responders and their families.

"After serving on active duty post-9/11, many of us returned home having lost good men and women whom we served alongside," says Stephen Holley, co-founder, president and CEO of Carry The Load. "This Patriot Day, I want to challenge Americans to do an act of service in their community, teach the next generation about how 9/11 unified our nation and always remember those left behind."

By participating in a Heroes Challenge workout, volunteering at a VA National Cemetery or donating in honor of a hero, people can show support for not only those who died on 9/11, but those who continue to serve and sacrifice daily for our freedom. All activities are family-friendly, follow local COVID-19 guidelines and registration is required. Everyone will receive a list of people who died on 9/11 and a bib to write a name of someone to honor and remember.

U.S. Marine Corps Veteran and Carry The Load Board Member Todd Boeding adds, "It showed us that as Americans we come together in times of strife. No 9/11 date should ever pass without Americans coming together and remembering why we have our freedom."

Carry The Load is a 501(c)3 non-profit founded in 2011 by veteran U.S. Navy SEALs with a mission to provide an active way to honor and remember our nation's heroes by connecting Americans to the sacrifices made by our military, veterans, first responders and their families. To learn more, visit http://www.carrytheload.org. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

