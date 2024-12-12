'Carry the Round Kit' Combines Coffee and Gun Storage to Start Conversations on Veteran Suicide Prevention

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Worried About a Veteran (WAV) announced a groundbreaking new product to reduce Veteran gun suicide in partnership with Aerial Resupply Coffee and StopBox USA . The "Carry the Round" kit is the first of its kind: a limited-edition coffee packaged inside an innovative firearm storage solution created to inspire conversations on secure storage practices.

To celebrate its nationwide launch, WAV is taking an unprecedented approach to suicide prevention. The partnership uses coffee to bring together firearm-owning Veterans and the mental health community.

"Why not have a lifesaving conversation over a cup of coffee?" Post this

"Why not have a lifesaving conversation over a cup of coffee?" said Kristen Vescera, WAV spokesperson, Veteran, firearm owner, and psychologist. "At the end of the day, we want to convey to Veterans' families and loved ones the importance of creating time and space with secure storage."

The limited-edition kit, priced at $99, includes all American-made products:

The military-grade StopBox PRO (retail value $199 )

) Premium small-batch Columbian ground coffee

The Carry the Round Start Guide — helpful tips for starting a conversation

Only 1,000 kits are available nationwide through Aerial Resupply Coffee's website, aerialresupplycoffee.com.

"I want to put an end to Veteran suicide. This can't happen anymore," said Mike Klemmer, founder of Aerial Resupply Coffee and combat Veteran. "Our coffee is already beloved by many Veterans and their families. We want to be part of the solution."

Currently, research shows one-third of Veteran gun owners prefer to store at least one gun both unlocked and loaded. Nearly 75% of Veteran suicides involve firearms. Creating even brief moments of pause can prevent irreversible decisions. This partnership addresses the challenge many Veteran families face: how to start these important conversations with respect and understanding.

The StopBox PRO offers flexible, reliable storage that maintains quick access while giving families peace of mind. It features a tactical, battery-free design with 81 possible combinations, ensuring reliable access and maintaining full user control while preventing unauthorized use.

"We're a family business, and this is a family issue," said Dylan Ervin, founder of StopBox USA. "We can all work together to support the Veterans in our lives."

Supporting our loved ones through times of stress inspired the #CarryTheRound campaign . "Carrying the round" can be as simple as a chat over a round of coffee, or as supportive as helping to store a loved one's firearm or ammunition.

Worried About A Veteran

WAV is a national initiative that empowers loved ones to prevent Veteran gun suicide. WAV expanded nationwide in 2024 with support from the Bronx Veterans Medical Research Foundation and Face the Fight, a social impact initiative by USAA. WAV provides resources for every step of a loved one's journey.

Aerial Resupply Coffee

Veteran-owned and operated, Aerial Resupply Coffee exists to support Americans with premium, ethically sourced coffee wherever they may be. Founded by 20-year Army Veteran Mike Klemmer following three deployments during Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom, the company channels military logistics expertise into delivering fresh-roasted, sustainably produced coffee nationwide.

StopBox USA

StopBox USA is a family-owned American manufacturer revolutionizing gun security through purpose-driven design and innovation. Founded in Spokane, Washington, the company has helped over 350,000 people secure their guns through reliable, battery-free solutions. Six members of the Ervin family lead daily operations alongside their dedicated team, maintaining unwavering commitments to American manufacturing and customer-centric service.

