Carrying on a 30-Year Tradition, Irish Companies Poised for St. Patrick's Day Success with Multiplatform Retailer QVC, Inc.

NEW YORK, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Irish products are renowned worldwide for their classic design, craftsmanship, and quality. Knitwear, tweeds, and jewelry have long been sought after by collectors, as well as given as unique gifts to be cherished for years to come. While Irish products can be found in retail outlets all over the world, nowhere does the combination of discovery and storytelling for Irish-crafted items come together as well as with QVC, Inc.

QVC's St. Patrick's Day and the Rose of Tralee multiplatform programming in September are popular celebrations that customers look forward to every year. QVC aired its first Irish goods show in 1989 and over the past three decades, Irish companies have continued to see strong demand with QVC.

"QVC's 30th Annual St. Patrick's Day Celebration will be a true celebration," said Mary Campbell, Chief Merchandising Officer for Qurate Retail Group, and Chief Commerce Officer for QVC US. "Our Irish events bring to life amazing product discoveries and brands along with the stories behind their creation, told through visual storytelling and demonstration by our hosts and Irish guests. This celebration will showcase many popular Irish imports including apparel, accessories, collectibles, jewelry and home accents -- plus Irish guests, entertainment and traditional Irish folklore."

The celebration takes place March 16-17 on QVC and QVC2, QVC.com and the QVC apps. Some of the Irish retailers to be featured this year on QVC include: Colm de Ris, Kilronan, Charles Gallen, Foxford Woollen Mills, Fado Jewellery, Fragrances of Ireland, Glendara Art, JC Walsh, JMH, Killarney Crystal, Michael Vignoles, Solvar, West End Knitwear, and O'Gowna.

In 2018, QVC featured 34 hours of programming devoted to St. Patrick's Day. QVC has showcased more than 115 Irish companies over the years.

"QVC's leading product categories such as apparel, accessories, jewelry, beauty and home goods, are a perfect fit for Irish crafts and manufacturers," said Sean Davis, Regional Director, North America, Enterprise Ireland. "Irish companies have a long and strong tradition of success with QVC, and involvement with their St. Patrick's Day programming is an important event that we look forward to each year."

Every day, in eight countries, QVC engages millions of shoppers in a journey of discovery through an ever-changing collection of familiar brands and fresh new products, from home and fashion to beauty, electronics and jewelry. Worldwide, QVC engages shoppers on 13 broadcast networks reaching approximately 380 million homes, including Ireland, five websites, and multiple social pages.

Enterprise Ireland is the Irish State agency that works with Irish enterprises to help them start, grow, innovate and win export sales in global markets.

