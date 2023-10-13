Carrying the Dreams of Humanity to New Horizons - the World Marine Equipment Conference 2023 Releases Promotional Video

FUZHOU, China, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Marine Equipment Conference 2023, jointly sponsored by the People's Government of Fujian Province, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the People's Republic of China, and the Ministry of Transport of the People's Republic of China, is held from October 12th to 15th in Fuzhou, Fujian. The promotional videos for the conference have been released through overseas social media including "Oriental.Paris", "Discover Fujian" and "Discover Fuzhou".

Carrying the Dreams of Humanity to New Horizons - the World Marine Equipment Conference 2023 releases its promotional video.
It depicts Fujian's rich maritime history from the Fujian's shipping administration, "the cradle of China's modern navy", to its bustling modern ports, and the thriving scene of countless fishing boats sailing to the sea. The video condenses Fuzhou's historical heritage of sea-based prosperity and its ambitions to be a strong maritime city in just one minute, according to the Publicity Department of CPC Fuzhou Municipal Committee.

The conference, themed "Carrying the Dreams of Humanity to New Horizons" aspires to be a high-level, high-energy and high-performing international event in the marine equipment industry. It mainly includes the opening ceremony and main forum, 6 sub-forums, an achievement exhibition and several concurrent events. The conference guests will be actively engaged in discussions in key areas of maritime equipment, focus on fostering collaborative innovation in the industrial and supply chains, driving industry-university-research cooperation, talent exchange, economic and trade partnerships, and translating achievements into tangible benefits. It aims at propelling the marine equipment industry towards a path of high-end, green, intelligent and innovative development.

At the opening ceremony and main forum on 12th October, domestic and international organizations, experts, scholars, and heads from well-known enterprises in the field of marine equipment come together, and engage in profound discussions on topics such as technological innovation, equipment manufacturing and industrial cooperation.

As a major part of the conference, the achievement exhibition showcases products, technologies and solutions that have received authoritative recognition and awards in the field of marine equipment since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and has attracted great attention of the professionals.

